Discord has rapidly become one of the biggest communication platforms on the planet, particularly among gamers, tech enthusiasts, and community builders. While the basic service is free, Discord Nitro offers a premium experience with a lot of additional features. Is Discord Nitro actually worth your money though? Like anything, it depends on what exactly you need it for.

What is Discord Nitro?

A two-tier system with some big differences

Discord Nitro is Discord’s premium subscription service, and it aims to improve the service and make it even better for communication. It comes with a range of additional features and perks, and there are two tiers to it. Those two tiers are Nitro Basic and the full Nitro subscription.

Nitro Basic

Nitro Basic is the more affordable tier of the premium service, setting you back $3 a month and offering essential enhancements that can significantly improve your Discord experience. Here are the features you get with Nitro Basic:

Custom emojis everywhere : One of the best features of Nitro Basic is the ability to use your custom emojis across any server. Without Nitro, custom emojis can only be used within the server they were created in. With Nitro Basic, you can use your favorite emoji no matter where you are, including in private conversations and Discord statuses.

: One of the best features of Nitro Basic is the ability to use your custom emojis across any server. Without Nitro, custom emojis can only be used within the server they were created in. With Nitro Basic, you can use your favorite emoji no matter where you are, including in private conversations and Discord statuses. Increased upload limit : For users who often share large files, Nitro Basic increases the upload limit from 25 MB to 50 MB. This means you can share high-resolution images, longer videos, and other large files without having to use external hosting services.

: For users who often share large files, Nitro Basic increases the upload limit from 25 MB to 50 MB. This means you can share high-resolution images, longer videos, and other large files without having to use external hosting services. Custom video background: Nitro Basic also lets you customize your background on your webcam in video calls. You can upload any backgrounds that you want so that you can express yourself in calls with ease.

You also get custom stickers everywhere and custom app icons.

Full Nitro

The full Nitro subscription builds on the features of Nitro Basic, offering even more on top of what Basic already has and setting you back $9.99 a month. Here’s what you get with the full Nitro subscription:

Everything in Nitro Basic : The full Nitro includes all the benefits of Nitro Basic, such as custom emojis, increased upload limit, and custom video backgrounds

: The full Nitro includes all the benefits of Nitro Basic, such as custom emojis, increased upload limit, and custom video backgrounds Server boosts : One of the standout features of the full Discord Nitro subscription is the inclusion of two server boosts. Server boosts unlock additional features for your favorite servers, such as more emoji slots, improved audio quality, better video resolution, and a customizable server banner. Boosted servers also gain a badge to make them stand out.

: One of the standout features of the full Discord Nitro subscription is the inclusion of two server boosts. Server boosts unlock additional features for your favorite servers, such as more emoji slots, improved audio quality, better video resolution, and a customizable server banner. Boosted servers also gain a badge to make them stand out. Higher upload limit : While Nitro Basic increases the upload limit to 50 MB, the full Nitro subscription massively increases this to 500 MB. This is great for sharing large files and also high-quality video clips in Discord servers.

: While Nitro Basic increases the upload limit to 50 MB, the full Nitro subscription massively increases this to 500 MB. This is great for sharing large files and also high-quality video clips in Discord servers. Better video quality : Full Nitro takes video quality up a notch, allowing you to screen share at up to 4K 60fps. This makes a significant difference for those who use Discord for streaming or high-quality video sharing.

: Full Nitro takes video quality up a notch, allowing you to screen share at up to 4K 60fps. This makes a significant difference for those who use Discord for streaming or high-quality video sharing. Profile personalization : Full Nitro users can customize their profile with an animated avatar, banner, and profile theme.

: Full Nitro users can customize their profile with an animated avatar, banner, and profile theme. More servers: With Discord Nitro, you can join up to 200 servers at a time.

On top of all of those features, you also get access to Discord Clips, longer messages that go up to 4000 characters, custom soundboards anywhere, customized entrance soundboards, and so much more. Discord Nitro has a ton of features that you don't get with Basic and even more features than you get with just regular Discord.

Do you need Nitro?

There are a few reasons you may need it

After evaluating everything that Nitro gives you, you may be wondering whether you need Nitro or not. To be honest, there are very few situations where you would actually need it, and it's really just in the case of the higher upload limit or the better video streaming quality that you may need to purchase it. There are some nice-to-haves like emoji usage across all servers and the increased join limit, but by and large, you can get by without it.

It's a fun subscription to pick up if you can afford it, but you don't need it at all. I have Discord Nitro for the fun of it, but I definitely don't need it, and if I were to start cutting back on spending, Nitro would probably be the first to go. Still, even the Basic package has some useful features, and you may find it's all that you need.