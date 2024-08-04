Key Takeaways Early BIOS updates for new devices can bring bug fixes, new features, and better compatibility with other components.

Update BIOS for security patches, even if it may impact performance, as it improves overall system protection.

In case of issues after updating BIOS, you can revert to previous version until updated BIOS file is provided by manufacturer.

The system BIOS on your computer is like a mini operating system for the hardware on your motherboard, connecting your hardware together. Like any software, motherboard manufacturers release updated BIOS versions regularly and offer them via their websites. You might be wondering if you should update immediately when a new version lands. Sometimes, that's a good idea, with BIOS updates bringing security patches, new features, and support for upcoming hardware. It's also a great idea to update its settings early when a device is new, like you would on any of the Windows-based gaming handhelds. Other times, it's worth waiting longer to see if Reddit or manufacturers' support forums start getting posts about issues with the BIOS update, especially if your device is already working fine.

If you're trying to decide whether that new BIOS version is worth upgrading to, I'll tell you how I decide for my devices. When it's a new device, like a gaming handheld or a recently released motherboard, I know that early BIOS updates will fix bugs, bring new features, and make my hardware more compatible with other components. In that situation, I don't usually hesitate to install the update, because I know that the potential benefits outweigh any potential downsides.

Once devices reach a certain stage in their lifecycle, BIOS updates tend to either fix huge security issues like Spectre and Meltdown, or minor issues that only affect some users. In this case, I'd always update if there is a security-based need, but I might not update for minor compatibility issues if my hardware is running fine. The last type of BIOS update is one to get ready for upcoming product launches in the time period before a new CPU range arrives. If I'm not planning to upgrade my CPU, I won't upgrade the BIOS, at least not until after the launch of the CPUs and I find out what other improvements to the BIOS have been made.

Maybe your priorities are different, and you don't want the potential performance hit when a security update comes out. That's your choice, although we do suggest that any security updates really should be applied, because anything that keeps your computer safer is a win in our books.

Are there any downsides to updating your BIOS?

Sometimes you might introduce new bugs or lower performance

When BIOS updates fix huge security vulnerabilities, like the Meltdown and Spectre attacks or Zenbleed, they often impact performance. That's especially true on older hardware, where the mitigation often has to be done in software, which is always slower than microcode changes. Sometimes the risky behavior being patched out is also the function that provided the performance in the first place, leading to an indirect effect on overall performance. BIOS updates are far less risky than they used to be, especially with some motherboards having two BIOS chips, one being a backup in case of issues.

It's true enough that if something goes wrong with a BIOS update, it can possibly make your computer inoperable. That's why it's important to keep the power on while the update is going on and not to touch anything on the keyboard. If you're updating a handheld console or laptop, make sure the power supply is plugged into the wall, just in case the battery runs out. The update could also introduce some new bugs that weren't there in the version you upgraded from. If so, you can reflash the previous BIOS file and go back until the manufacturer provides an updated file.

Despite the potential for reduced performance after security patches, you should still update your BIOS whenever a severe bug is patched. Any update that increases the security of your computer or gaming handheld can only be a good thing and should be thought of as an improvement in protection, not a downgrade in FPS.