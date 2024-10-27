If you're getting the itch to upgrade your CPU, like many PC enthusiasts, you've no doubt been watching the releases of Intel's Arrow Lake and AMD's Ryzen 9000 series very closely. So you're probably already aware that both manufacturers have gone on a diet this year, with a push for more efficient CPUs instead of the generational performance boosts of prior releases. That means this year's best CPUs from Intel and from AMD might actually not be the best CPUs for you and the type of tasks you perform. The nuances of the conversation this year aren't just around new features or percentage performance increases, and many users can likely pause their upgrade for another few months at least.

Your current CPU might be enough already

Not everyone needs to upgrade to the bleeding edge

Ever since personal computers became affordable, we've been conditioned to this never-ending cycle of upgrades and refreshes. It's not the only industry that tries to get us to upgrade every year to new shiny objects, but because of the number of components inside our computers, it often feels overwhelming. The good news is that for most users, the cycle can be broken. With games getting ever more reliant on graphics card power, many, if not most, CPUs from the last five years or so with six cores or more are powerful enough to achieve respectable FPS scores in games.

It's also important to match your CPU to your GPU so you don't accidentally bottleneck your system. If your CPU usage is still relatively low on Task Manager while you're gaming or performing heavy productivity tasks, it's not your processor that's making your computer feel slow. Also, if your GPU utilization score is 90% or more, the task you're doing is GPU-limited, and a CPU upgrade wouldn't help much anyway. That equation changes once GPU utilization drops below 70% or so, but even then, it might just mean that the game or app you're using isn't optimized to use your system fully. There's no one-fits-all set of rules for when to upgrade, but here are some things to consider before you pull the trigger on that new CPU:

CPUs like the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which have more L3 cache, are faster at gaming tasks

RAM speed has little effect on gaming performance, so you might not need to upgrade that

Most gamers don't need more than six cores for good performance

Newer CPU architectures are usually better at gaming, but you don't have to upgrade every generation. When doing so, if your CPU is two or more generations back, you'll likely get more of a boost to performance. That's currently Intel 12th generation and AMD Ryzen 3000 or 5000

If none of these apply or if you're happy with your CPU, you can look at other system components to upgrade instead, like getting a faster NVMe SSD, which will likely make your PC feel faster in everything you do on it.

This year is a soft reset

Efficiency is key in this generation but it's better to wait