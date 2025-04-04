The world of gaming keyboards moves faster than you probably think. Years ago, you would spend a couple of hundred dollars just to get a mechanical keyboard with RGB lighting. Despite major advancements in the quality of mechanical keyboards and the enthusiasts that surround them, you'll still pay high prices among mainstream brands for the same gaming keyboards we had a few years back. You don't need to settle.

There's a massive and expanding market of mechanical keyboards that are excellent for gaming, which undercut mainstream brands on pricing, and they deliver more features and a better typing experience. You can spend up if you just want a shiny keyboard that sits on your desk, but if you dig in a little deeper, you'll come out with something that sounds and feels excellent, all while spending less money.

What gaming keyboards get wrong

Don't trust what's on the tin