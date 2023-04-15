The Dockcase Pro Explorer Edition is one of the coolest-looking USB-C hubs around, and it's packing some interesting features to boot. Like previous Dockcase hubs, it has a built-in display, which lets you see information about the connected devices. This model also has the benefits of being compatible with the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, in addition to modern laptops, so it's a great way to hook up these portable devices to a TV without a bulky official dock. Again, the design of it is very cool, too, thanks to the glass top cover and metal chassis.

However, actually using the Dockcase Pro Explorer Edition can be a little finicky, so you need to be ready for some things to not work perfectly every time.

About this review: Dockcase sent us the Dockcase Pro Explorer Edition Smart Hub 6-in-1 for the purpose of this review. The company didn't have any input in its contents.

Dockcase Pro Explorer Edition: Smart USB-C Hub 6-in-1 6.5 / 10 The Dockcase Pro Explorer Edition Smart USB-C Hub 6-in-1 gives you a total of six ports to connect peripherals to your laptop, including power delivery support. It also works with the Nintendo Switch, and it even has a built-in screen with information about connected peripherals. Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1 x USB-C PD port, 1 x RJ45 Ethernet, 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB-C host connection USB Power Delivery Up to 100W Power supply included No Max display res. 4K (3840 x 2160) at 60Hz Price $109 Dimensions 5x1.52x0.7 inches (127x38.6x17.7mm) $89 at Kickstarter (early bird)

Dockcase Pro Explorer Edition: Pricing and availability

Dockcase launched the Explorer Edition Smart Hub 6-in-1 on Kickstarter on March 22, and it's expected to start shipping in May. You should be able to buy it from other retailers around that time, too. We got the Dockcase Pro model, which has an Ethernet port and starts at $109 MSRP, though you can get it for $89 during the Kickstarter campaign.

There's also a non-Pro model that's slightly cheaper at $99, and it replaces the Ethernet port with a third USB Type-A port.

Design, build quality, and ports: The coolest hub around

The design is definitely one of the Dockcase Pro Explorer Edition's highlights. It uses an aluminum alloy chassis combined with transparent tempered glass for the top cover, which means you can see the internals at all times. Translucent designs for products have always been very aesthetically pleasing; it's just cool to see everything that makes this product work, even if you don't always know what you're looking at.

The aluminum casing also makes for a pretty premium-feeling device. The model I was sent is an early production unit that comes in a silver colorway, but the final product will be painted black, and I imagine that will look even better with this design.

Looking around the hub, you'll find one USB Type-A port, HDMI, and gigabit Ethernet on one side, along with a USB Type-C port for power delivery only. The other side has another USB Type-A port and a Type-C port for data, along with a button that's used for navigating the dock's settings pages. This is an improvement over the previous Dockcase hub I reviewed, which required you to use a paper clip or other thin object to press this button.

All the USB ports run at USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds, so you'll get up to 5Gbps of bandwidth. The HDMI port supports resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz. The host connection is on one of the shorter sides, and it supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 and up to 100W of power delivery.

Another design win here is that the host connection cable is sleeved, so it should be much more durable than a typical plastic cable. It's a bit short for my liking, but you can probably work around it.

Performance: It works, but it's not perfect

One of the focal points for the Dockcase Pro Explorer Edition is support for all kinds of devices, not just PCs. In fact, you can even use it with the Nintendo Switch, and indeed, it works. It's even a more compact solution than Nintendo's official dock. You should also be able to use it with a Steam Deck. One thing to note here is that you'll have to find a way to prop up the hardware so that ventilation is still good enough to keep these consoles running cool.

I've found that things mostly work with this USB hub.

However, I've found that things mostly work with this USB hub. For example, when using a Nintendo Switch with it, if I leave the console plugged in and wake it up from sleep, the display output will not work. The Switch itself recognizes the output and turns off its display, but it doesn't show up on my monitor. You have to turn the console on before plugging in the dock, so it's not a seamless experience every time.

I've also been testing this dock alongside an ultrawide monitor that has a resolution of 5120x1440, and it simply doesn't work. I've tested with multiple laptops, and my AMD-powered laptops only output at 640x480 resolution, which is basically unusable, while it fares a bit better with Intel laptops, which reach 1920x1200 resolution. Still, it's nowhere near the capabilities of the display, despite Dockcase touting support for 4K monitors at 60Hz.

This seems to be some kind of incompatibility with the aspect ratio, as the dock does work if I split the screen in half using the monitor's built-in software to make it act as two 16:9 monitors. It can output Quad HD (2560x1440) resolution just fine. Dockcase reassured me this should work, but considering multiple laptops made no difference, this is something to be wary of if you have an oddly-shaped monitor.

I highlight these downsides because this is a dock, and for the most part, it does what you expect it to do. It has extra ports, which let you connect peripherals to your host device and change it at the same time. There isn't much more to say about that. I personally don't have much use for an Ethernet port and would rather have the extra USB Type-A port of the non-Pro model, but otherwise, it's fine.

Display: The display is a nice novelty

Building displays into USB hubs is what Dockcase is all about, and it's what drew my attention to its products in the first place. I've already reviewed a hub with a similar screen, and Dockcase even has an external SSD enclosure that also has a screen.

Building displays into USB hubs is what Dockcase is all about.

The concept is pretty cool because the screen shows you all sorts of information about the devices you have connected. You can see the resolution and size of the monitor you're using, the link speed of the USB devices you have plugged in, and how much power the hub is taking in and delivering to the host device. It's not always completely accurate; for example, it reports the aforementioned Quad HD monitor (half of a monitor, technically) as having 4K resolution, and that option even shows up in Windows, even though the monitor doesn't support it. I'll cut it some slack though since I'm using a very unusual monitor.

Combined with the button on the side, the display also lets you change certain settings for the hub, such as how much power you want the USB hub to use. This can affect compatibility with some USB devices but allows the hub to pass more power through to your laptop. But USB hubs should just work with the devices that you plug them into. Having this screen that lets you change settings means you're kind of expected to sometimes have to change them to get things to work.

When I reported my problems with the ultrawide monitor to Dockcase, I was asked to change the power delivery VDM (vendor-defined message) setting from the Nintendo Switch profile (the default) to the Common profile. It still didn't fix the problem, but even if it did, I don't think users should be expected to have to fiddle with settings like this. Especially when I was instructed to use the Switch VDM setting by default anyway, so the naming isn't very clear regarding what you should use it for. The HDMI settings page also has some configuration options that aren't all that clear, and none of this is mentioned in the included user manual. I can see the benefit of having additional settings in certain situations, but when it's not transparent to the user, it doesn't really help.

Should you buy the Dockcase Pro Explorer Edition?

You should buy the Dockcase Pro Explorer Edition if:

You want a USB hub with a screen

You like transparent to translucent gadgets

You want something that works with laptops and a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck

You shouldn't buy the Dockcase Pro Explorer Edition if:

You have a monitor with an unusual aspect ratio or multiple monitors

You want a cheap USB hub

You don't need a built/in display

The Dockcase Pro Explorer Edition is a very cool-looking USB-C hub that nails most of the basic functionality you expect it to. It does struggle with unusual monitor formats, but for the most part, things just work. You even get a nice benefit with that display showing you information about connected devices, though I'm not sure if it's something anybody truly needs. It's unfortunate that it doesn't work more seamlessly in some cases, such as when waking a Switch from sleep, though, especially considering it's not exactly cheap. And if you have an ultrawide monitor, things may not work as well, either. Otherwise, the Dockcase Pro Explorer Edition does the job — you just have to be willing to pay a premium for the display and the cool design.