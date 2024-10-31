On the surface, you might think the Dockcase MagSafe SSD Enclosure is just for iPhone users. You can slap it on the back of one of the best iPhones, connect the two devices with a USB-C cable, and record high-quality ProRes video straight to an SSD. A supported SSD is required to make the most of your phone's recording capabilities, as iPhones require one to capture 4K 60FPS ProRes video. With Dockcase's new puck-shaped, MagSafe-equipped USB-C enclosure, you can use an internal 2230 or 2242 SSD for this purpose.

It's true that, with a fast enough SSD, you can record video straight to the Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure. I did exactly that with this accessory and my iPhone 16 Pro. However, I couldn't help but think of other creative use cases for this product. If you keep an open mind, the possibilities of how you can deploy this SSD enclosure are endless.

About this review: Dockcase provided a MagSafe SSD enclosure and an SSD for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

The Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure is a tiny, circular device that holds M.2 2230/2242 drives up to 2TB in size. It connects to the back of your phone with MagSafe and transfers data over a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-C port and an included braided cable.

Screen can show drive health and read/write speeds

Power Loss Protection keeps your data safe in the event of unexpected power loss Cons Expensive, and you need to buy your own SSD

Pricing, specs, and availability

Dockcase is selling the Smart MagSafe M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure as a Kickstarter, which will run through Nov. 8, 2024. There are two variants, one with a 15W USB-C power input and another with a 100W PD port that can deliver 90W to your host device. The former retails for $79 and the latter retails for $99, although you can save up to 20% by backing early on Kickstarter. Note that neither enclosure comes with an SSD included — you'll need to bring your own. Dockcase tested its enclosure with the following drives: Western Digital PC SN530/SN740, Kioxia BG4, Hynix BC711, Samsung PM991/PM991a, and HikVision DK4000.

The Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure is currently only available as a Kickstarter. Dockcase has successfully delivered multiple Kickstarter products before, but there is always a risk that Kickstarters may not be successful.

Dockcase Smart Magsafe M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure Form factor M.2 2230/2242 Storage capacity 2TB maximum Hardware Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Controller RTL9210 Warranty 1 year Price $99 Compatibility Windows 7/ 8.1/ 10/ 11, macOS 10.14.6 or later, iPadOS/ iOS 12.4 or later, PS4/ 5 System 4.50 or later, Linux, Android, HarmonyOS, ChromeOS Expand

What I like

I think the possibilities are endless for a MagSafe-equipped SSD enclosure

Close

There are two unique things about the Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure, the first one being in the name: it supports MagSafe. That's really just for convenience, since you still need a USB-C cable to connect the enclosure to a host device. Still, it is convenient, especially if you're shooting from an iPhone directly to an internal SSD. The second distinct quality of this SSD enclosure is that it's really small — this thing fits in the palm of my hand easily. It's just the right size to support M.2 NVMe 2230 and 2242 internal SSDs without adding much excess size and weight.

If you're outside the Apple ecosystem, you probably know that it's quite easy to use MagSafe accessories with third-party devices. Cases with built-in magnets add MagSafe compatibility to the best Android phones, and sticker rings are available to turn literally anything into a MagSafe-compatible device. Moreover, the Qi2 standard is compatible with MagSafe, so future Qi2 devices will work with the Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure, too.

I can stick a MagSafe sticker ring on anything and use it to easily, quickly, and safely mount the Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure to it.

That's why I'm excited about the Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure. I can stick a MagSafe sticker ring on anything and use it to easily, quickly, and safely mount the Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure to it. I'm a Mac user, first and foremost, and you probably know that all the best Macs nowadays lack internal storage upgrades. Once it fills up, you have to use an external drive. Some people use Velcro or tape to haphazardly secure an external drive to their computer, but now, they don't have to. I've already got ideas for attaching the Dockcase MagSafe SSD to my Asus ROG Ally X, iMac, MacBook Air, or really anything else as a clean, simple, and modular way to expand storage space.

The hardware and specs are solid, too

Compared to a great portable SSD, the advantage of using the Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure is that it's easy to bring your own SSD — and swap them out as needed. Just two screws need to be removed to reveal the M.2 slot. You'll be able to snag a sneak peek at the tight tolerances of the internals, swap out or install an SSD, and slide in the lanyard loop.

The advantage of using the Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure is that it's easy to bring your own SSD — and swap them out as needed.

With a screen on the front, the Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure really is a product with impressive engineering. I'd recommend choosing the 100W version, as it's capable of delivering 90W of power to the host device via a separate USB-C port. The main USB-C host port supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) transfer speeds, which is somewhat unfortunate. It's plenty fast for my needs, and I could comfortably record ProRes video to the drive with zero dropped frames. However, at this price point, USB/Thunderbolt 4 would've been appreciated.

Close

The screen is cool, and serves a few purposes. It'll show you the Power Loss Protection status, which serves as protection for your data and drive in case the power cuts out. It can also show you read and write speeds, drive health, and a few other bits.

What I don't like

It's pretty pricey for a non-Thunderbolt SSD enclosure, and the screen could be more useful

As I mentioned earlier, I wish the SSD enclosure supported slightly faster speeds and higher specifications. It would've been nice, considering the Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure that I'd recommend — the 100W variant — costs $99. I've used SSD enclosures that cost less than $30, and that means the Dockcase enclosure's price is steep. That's true even if you like MagSafe, the screen, and the power delivery support.

I've used SSD enclosures that cost less than $30, and that means the Dockcase enclosure's price is steep.

Additionally, I find the day-to-day usefulness of the Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure's screen to be minimal. It's nice to see drive health, PLP status, and read/write speeds, using the Dockcase as a diagnostic tool. However, you can't see things like drive capacity remaining, and that would've been more useful. If you're familiar with other Dockcase products, like the Dockcase Studio, expect a bit more limited screen functionality here.

Should you buy the Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure?

You should buy the Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure if:

You want to record ProRes video from your iPhone on an internal SSD

You want a clean and convenient way to mount an external SSD

You want a screen for diagnostics

You should NOT buy the Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure if:

You aren't willing to pay $100 for an SSD enclosure

You want an enclosure that supports full-size drives

You want to wait until the Kickstarter ends

The Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure is a pricey buy, but it does unlock quite a few possibilities. MagSafe is a really great way to mount accessories, and this enclosure lets you seamlessly mount an external SSD anywhere — provided you have a sticker ring adapter, supported phone, or case. I'd say that the Dockcase MagSafe SSD enclosure is a worthy buy if you really care about MagSafe, but it's not as great of a value for the screen alone. If you want to save on this accessory, you'll need to buy it on Kickstarter before the campaign runs out.