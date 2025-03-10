Do you often struggle with tedious setups, deal with software dependencies, or worry about data privacy? Here is where Docker comes into play. It simplifies your digital life, boosts your productivity, and helps you reclaim control over your applications. I will share a curated selection of Docker containers that have fundamentally changed how I approach development, productivity, and personal data management.

From managing my finances with Actual budget and sketching ideas with Excalidraw to managing my bookmarks with Shiori and managing my media library with Jellyfin, these Docker containers below helped me create a powerful digital toolkit in no time.

7 Actual budget

Manage your expenses like a pro

For years, I have relied on YNAB to manage my expenses. However, after a recent price hike, I started looking for alternatives and came across Actual Budget. It focuses on privacy and user control and works on an envelope budgeting method, a proven technique for managing finances effectively.

Actual budget interface is quite straightforward. Unlike many popular budgeting apps that rely on cloud storage, Actual Budget prioritizes local data storage and offers optional end-to-end encryption. The list of features includes detailed reports, schedules to manage your future expenses, bank sync (in the US, UK, and Canada), rules, and more.

6 Excalidraw

The perfect Google Jamboard alternative?

Source: Excalidraw

Excalidraw is a free, open-source, and highly flexible virtual whiteboard tool to create diagrams, sketches, and wireframes. Whether you want to brainstorm complex ideas, simplify research, or simply map out team strategy on a giant canvas, you can’t go wrong with Excalidraw. It offers one of the best toolbars to create an engaging diagram.

The interface is clean and straightforward, making it easy for users of all skill levels to get started. You can change the canvas background, tweak the theme, explore different shapes, use text editing tools, play with frame tools, and more. It also supports real-time collaboration for remote meetings and collaborative design work. You can head to the Docker hub, search for Excalidraw, pull an image, and start designing a diagram.

5 Shiori

Save webpages

Source: Shiori

Shiori is an open-source bookmark manager that helps you save and organize your favorite web pages. Its lightweight nature and focus on essential features make it a strong contender for a productivity-boosting Docker container.

Unlike some of its rivals, Shiori focuses on simplicity and offers an easy-to-use interface for managing bookmarks. You can import and export bookmarks from and to Netscape Bookmark files. There is even an option to import bookmarks from the Pocket service. By centralizing your bookmarks in a single, organized location, Shiori helps you avoid the clutter of scattered browser tabs and bookmarks. You can focus on information that truly matters.

4 Pi-hole

Eliminate ads

Source: Pi-hole

Pi-hole is a Docker container I deeply wish I had discovered sooner. Pi-hole acts as a network-wide guardian that silently filters out unwanted content before it even reaches your devices. When a device tries to connect to an ad server, Pi-hole intercepts the request and eliminates ads and tracking servers.

This results in quicker website loading times, reduced data usage on advertisements, and an increase in online privacy. Overall, running Pi-hole in a Docker container simplifies everything. It's easy to set up, keeps your Pi-hole isolated from other applications, and makes it incredibly portable. Besides, managing it through the web interface is a breeze. Once configured, Pi-hole protects all devices on your network, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart home devices.

3 Wallos

An ideal subscription tracker

Source: Wallos

Managing numerous subscriptions from various categories can be challenging. Here is where Wallos comes into play. It is a self-hosted web application designed to help you manage and track your subscriptions. It provides a centralized platform to organize your recurring expenses, and ensure that you never miss a payment and gain a clear overview of your financial commitments.

You can add subscription details with costs, service names, billing cycles, and payment methods. It supports category management and multiple currencies, offers ample customization options, and improves budgeting for better financial planning.

2 Jellyfin

A direct Plex rival