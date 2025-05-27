Managing multiple accounts and subscriptions did not guarantee the availability of my favorite show, book, or song. So, I took the self-hosting route to build a bank of my favorite multimedia content. That's why I trusted Docker to ease the task of deploying and configuring various media apps. Using separate Docker containers, I can stream movies, shows, songs, podcasts, ebooks, and digital comics from a single machine at home. When away, I use Tailscale to remotely access and enjoy my humble library from anywhere remotely, and it even works on mobile data. Here are the dedicated Docker containers I use to stream multimedia files from my home lab server.