Using Linux as the base of your home lab is a great way to open the door to countless software solutions and a lightweight operating system with impressive capabilities. Linux powers most servers in the world, so it's well-positioned to handle all your home lab needs. A great part about Linux is the excellent Docker container support and here are some of my favorite packages used in my own home lab that can help you get off to a good start.

7 Jellyfin

Jellyfin is literally magic. A direct Plex competitor, this open-source media streaming solution is my go-to choice for cataloging every show, movie, and track I own. You can transcode content up to 4K, open up external access for worldwide streaming, and integrate various external services into the platform. The best part? It's completely free and easy to configure on Linux. All you need is the container image, a few minutes to spare, and some media to start streaming. Once up and running, you can install clients on all your devices (or use a browser).

6 Vaultwarden

Password123 just won't cut it anymore, which is where Bitwarden comes into play. It's a password manager that works on multiple platforms. One issue some may find with Bitwarden is that all your passwords and the vault itself are hosted elsewhere. This is unacceptable if you plan to self-host everything, which is what makes Vaultwarden such an awesome container package. It's essentially Bitwarden but with full self-host capabilities. You can use all the same apps and browser extensions, but all your passwords and credentials will be stored on your local server.

5 Pi-hole

Are you as tired as I am with websites and their incredibly obnoxious advertisements? That's where Pi-hole can come to the rescue with its filtering capabilities. The service essentially sits between your devices and external services, effectively filtering everything and blocking content from any domains on the blacklist. As well as acting as a DNS, Pi-hole can even be used as a DHCP server. Network activity can also be monitored, making it quite a versatile tool when used with other services such as OPNsense.

4 HomeAssistant

Controlling all your smart gear in the home can be a pain when switching between ecosystems. You may have multiple apps installed and everything is a mess when attempting to explain how it all works to family members. HomeAssistant helps to alleviate this issue by integrating loads of services into a single platform. You'll only require one app (or web access) and you're good to go. Everything from smart home lighting to alarm systems can be connected to HomeAssistant, which then provides a handy dashboard for conveniently accessing frequently used gadgets.

