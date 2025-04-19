When your credit card statement reads like a never-ending receipt, you know something’s gotta change. Turns out, if you already own one of the best NAS models — or have put one together yourself — it can easily replace many of those paid services with self-hosted alternatives running inside Docker containers. These are simple, set-it-and-forget-it apps that live on your network and don’t demand any additional investment once they’re up and running.

Here are all the Docker containers I use to save myself from those damned subscriptions.

6 Pi-hole

Simple, network-wide ad-blocking