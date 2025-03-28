The network-attached storage (NAS) has evolved into a fully-fledged server, allowing you to install and host various services. Doing so makes it possible to configure your home or office with numerous self-hosted apps and services. Although Synology has an app store, I recommend using Docker containers where possible. I'll run through a few of my favorite Docker containers that you can (and should) run on your Synology NAS.

7 Portainer

Host all your services