There’s no denying that Linux distros are perfect for self-hosting and containerization workloads. But once you’ve completed the grueling task of setting up WSL2 and Docker Desktop, you’ll be rewarded with the ability to run containers on your Windows 11 machine. While most Linux containers will work just fine on Microsoft’s flagship OS, there are a handful of services that you must try out on your Windows 11 workstation.

Related Here's how you can set up Docker Desktop on your Windows 11 PC With a little bit of elbow grease, you can host your favorite Docker containers on Microsoft's flagship OS

5 Penpot

An amazing self-hosted design tool

From the uber-popular Adobe Illustrator to the web-based Figma and Canva, design apps are a dime a dozen on Windows 11. But if you’re looking for a free SVG-based design service that, despite its self-hosted roots, can walk toe-to-toe with industry-grade tools, you don’t want to miss Penpot.

Besides helping you edit vector images like a pro, Penpot provides solid prototype facilities, including support for trigger-action interactions and the ability to connect different design boards. For coders who wish to dabble in UI creation, Penpot lets you edit code in SVG, CSS, and HTML. Throw in the massive set of community-created templates and plugins available at your disposal, and a self-hosted Penpot can fulfill all your design needs.

4 Nextcloud

Your personal cloud storage

Close

Tired of storing data on cloud platforms that charge premium subscription fees for extra storage without respecting your privacy? A self-hosted Nextcloud container can not only ensure your data remains on your local drives, but it also provides an easy means to sync files across multiple devices on your home network.

It also has pretty much every feature you can require from a cloud platform, be it dedicated mobile apps, simple UI, and powerful collaboration tools. Plus, you can extend the Nextcloud container’s functionality with the help of additional extensions available on its app store.

3 Joplin

With a shout-out to TriliumNext Notes

Joplin is one of the most popular names in the note-taking ecosystem, and for good reason. It has solid markdown support, an efficient tagging system, and plenty of customization options to help you fine-tune the UI to your liking.

Plus, you can host your own Joplin server using a Docker container and use your mobile app to sync all your notes without dealing with the privacy-related woes of Joplin Cloud. And if you want even more features in your personal knowledge management platform, you can try self-hosting a TriliumNext Notes server.

2 LibreOffice

The perfect alternative to Microsoft Office