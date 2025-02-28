Decking out your home lab with useful (and downright wacky) self-hosted services never gets old, regardless of the number of years under your belt as a server owner. But once you transition from ad-riddled, subscription-based, data-collecting applications to a self-hosted service suite, you might want to set up load-balancing and auto-scaling provisions for your locally hosted toolkit. If you’re primarily a Docker user, the Docker Swarm utility provides a straightforward means to help you manage your containerized workloads – and here’s how you can set it up on your home lab.

What’s Docker Swarm?

And why should you use it?