Containers are the crux of every self-hosted workstation, and for good reason. Thanks to their lightweight nature, you can deploy dozens of containerized services on low-power devices like the Raspberry Pi. Plus, you can set up hardcore container orchestration platforms to boost the functionality of your home server.

Speaking of, Docker Swarm and Kubernetes are the most popular container orchestration platforms in the home lab ecosystem. If you’re wondering which of the two would be the better option for your setup, then read on! We’ve pitted the two platforms against each other to see which one comes out on top.

Accessibility and ease of setup

Winner: Docker Swarm