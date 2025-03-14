Ask any home lab enthusiast about the best way to self-host your favorite services, and you’ll hear the name Docker crop up now and again. While it’s undoubtedly the most popular containerization platform in the home server landscape, you’ve got several other options at your disposal.

Typically used by developers in production environments, Podman differs quite a lot from its rival – and can even outperform Docker in certain tasks. So, we’ve pitted the two platforms against each other to help you choose the right container runtime for your projects.

Architecture

One’s daemonless, the other needs a background daemon