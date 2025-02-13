I've been using my M4 Mac Mini for a few months at this point, and while it took some time to grow on me, it's actually become my main computer, and there's a lot I love about it. But if there's one thing that's become very apparent in my time using the Mac Mini is that a docking station or USB hub is kind of essential to get the most out of your experience.

And while that goes for the Mac Mini, in some ways, it can apply to almost every Mac. Apple has almost ensured that a docking station is one of the best accessories you can buy for a Mac due to the limited ports, to the point where it almost feels intentional. Here are a few reasons why you'll probably want a docking station for your Mac.

USB Type-A, where are you?

We still need these classic ports