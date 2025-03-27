When it comes to self-hosted platforms, few come close to competing with the likes of Notion. Now, a project backed by Germany and France (as part of an EU initiative) might finally offer a true competitor in the form of Docs. It's a self-hosted, privacy-focused notebook that looks good, has some nice features, and is being actively developed. If you're looking for a Notion replacement, Docs might be it.

Of course, to many, Notion is more than just a documents and notes application. It's a full relational database with countless integrations to build on its functionality. If you're the kind of Notion user that relies on those more advanced functions, then Docs isn't for you — at least not right now. If, however, you just want a basic database of notes that you can collaborate on, then it might be worth giving Docs a try.

Every feature implemented in Docs works well

And there's a roadmap with more to come