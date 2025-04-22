The current GPU landscape is a rather grim one. While GPU prices are slowly starting to fall for the cards underneath their flagship big brothers, it's still incredibly difficult to find a reasonable price on a new graphics card in 2025. While you could settle for a lower-powered card that's from the newest generation, the alternative is to dodge scalpers altogether, and grab a card from a previous GPU release.

Related 5 reasons why your next GPU should be pre-owned Buying used is an excellent way to breathe life into your build without breaking the bank

Current gen GPU prices are still marked up

Even first-parties are still selling for scalper prices