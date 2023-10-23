The central processing unit, or CPU, is arguably the most important component for any computer. It is the unit that handles all of the computation and allows the operating system to work. It's what runs your OS, like Windows, Linux, or macOS. The best CPUs are ones that have a lot of cores and threads to be able to handle a lot of tasks in an efficient amount of time. Certain CPUs are built to withstand a larger amount of technological requests in a faster period of time. The better the processor is, the more equipped it is to handle what you're asking it to do.

There are CPUs that are meant for everyday use, and there are ones meant for lighter use. The best gaming CPUs are leveled up to make sure that your gaming experience doesn't lag and is good enough to beat your opponents. More expensive computers tend to have better CPUs, as they will be asked to do more. They also will need to have the best kind of cooling systems, as CPUs can get hot. You'll need to pay attention to the cooling fans or think about getting thermal paste to make sure your CPU is running efficiently.

If you're wondering more about CPUs, you may wonder if you need to upgrade them while you have your laptop. When it comes to upgrades, you could be thinking about whether or not you need to upgrade the driver of the CPU. But do CPUs even have drivers? Let's take a look.

What is a driver?

A driver for a device is a set of files in your computer that will relay to a piece of hardware how it's supposed to work. The driver works with the CPU to carry out the task of the device. It is a software component that's a part of the device that allows said device to communicate with the processor and operating system. If your hardware is running properly, it's because the driver is communicating well with the processor.

Does a CPU have a driver?

In short, no, a CPU doesn't have a driver. It interacts with drivers from other devices either internally within the computer or exterior options, like printers or monitors. The only time a CPU could technically be considered to have a driver is if the processor has integrated graphics, like Intel Iris XE graphics. The graphics card needs special drivers to work and, if they are integrated within the CPU, the CPU will need to interact with drivers to function the way they are supposed to.

Your CPU will need to install chipset drivers to recognize the motherboard, where the CPU is located in the computer. Making sure that you have the latest version of the chipset drivers, as well as updated drivers for your devices and operating system, make the PC run as it should. So you don't have to worry about updating your CPU. But it is important to make sure the software and drivers for other parts of the computer are up to date to work as best as they can.