Does the Acer Swift 3 (2022) laptop have 5G connectivity?

The Acer Swift 3 has been a popular mainstream notebook in a lot of markets, so it’s hardly a surprise to see it receiving a refreshed model in 2022. The new Acer Swift 3 (2022) now comes with Intel’s 12th-generation processors and a few other noteworthy changes internally. There’s a lot to like about this mainstream notebook but unfortunately, it doesn’t support 5G connectivity.

Acer Swift 3 5G connectivity

The Acer Swift 3 has been a popular notebook that focuses on getting the basics right for as little money as possible. Well, the new refreshed model for 2022 is no different. It gets a lot of things right to offer the best value for your money. Unfortunately, though, the Acer Swift 3 (2022) doesn’t have support for 5G connectivity. In fact, LTE isn’t supported by the Swift 3 (2022) either. You only get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 options when it comes to connectivity, which is more in line with many other mainstream notebooks on the market.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

5G, for those of you who don’t know, is the new global wireless standard that delivers higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, reliable connectivity with ultra-low latency, and more. 5G also adds an additional element of security that’s not typically available on a shared network of WiFi. It can’t be easily interfered with, making it more secure for business users. It’s the kind of stuff you’d want your new mobile devices to have. The lack of 5G support of the Acer Swift 3 (2022) isn’t surprising because the older models didn’t have support for 5G either.

5G connectivity is reserved for more expensive laptops, as it adds to the overall cost of the laptop itself. You might want to consider spending more if you’re itching to have 5G as a connectivity option on your next notebook. You can also consider opting for an LTE network, but there’s no denying that it’s reaching the technical limits of how much data it can quickly transfer. With 5G, you can connect to a lot more devices without any latency issues or interference. Both LTE and 5G connectivity options are usually mostly found in business notebooks. Mainstream laptops like the Acer Swift 3 (2022) are often limited to WiFi connectivity.

Closing Thoughts

Except for the 5G connectivity option, you’re not missing out on much with the Acer Swift 3 (2022) laptop. You get an option to choose between Intel’s new 12th gen Alder Lake P-series processors and up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory. You also configure it with up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD and up to a 14-inch QHD IPS display, which is great. You also get a lot of other noteworthy features including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an FHD webcam, a fingerprint scanner for authentication, and more.

One of the best things about the Acer Swift 3 (2022) laptop is that it starts at just $849.99 in the US. We think this is a good price for this notebook. However, it’s not available to purchase just yet. It’s expected to go on sale starting in June in the US. Those in Europe might be able to buy it as early as April. We’ll be sure to add a link to buy the Acer Swift 3 (2022) once it goes on sale, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, you can check our collection of the best Acer laptops to see if you want to buy some other Acer notebooks that are already available on the market. Or, you can also check out our round-up of the best laptops if you don’t mind exploring laptops made by other manufacturers.