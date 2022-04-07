Does the Acer Swift 3 (2022) have a good warranty?

Acer unleashed a bunch of new laptops powered by Intel’s new 12th gen Alder Lake mobile processors earlier this year. The Acer Swift 3 (2022) is one of the newest entrants in the mainstream laptop space that we think is worth considering. It comes with the new 12th gen Core processors, up to 2TB SSD storage, an FHD webcam, and more. There’s a lot to like about the Acer Swift 3 (2022) laptop, but does it have a good warranty?

Acer Swift 3 (2022) warranty

All Acer laptops in the United States come with a one-year limited warranty. This is the same for all Acer laptops in the US, be it from the company’s Aspire series, Swift series, or any other. In fact, the warranty is period is the same for all Acer desktops and All-in-ones too. A lot of other OEMs offer a one-year limited-time warranty with their products, so this isn’t unusual.

As long as your laptop is in warranty, i.e. if the warranty period hasn’t expired, Acer will provide free replacement parts that are necessary to repair the laptop in case something goes wrong. If the laptop cannot be repaired for some reason, then Acer will you a replacement unit or offer a comparable product. Alternatively, you can also return the faulty product to get a refund.

In addition to the things we’ve mentioned above, Acer will also provide free hardware technical support during the limited time warranty. The hardware support will incur a fee outside the warranty, so keep that in mind. As is the case with every other warranty, there are some limitations and exclusions which won’t claim responsibility for. This includes accidental damage, damages caused by misuse, abuse, or more. We suggest you go through the warranty clauses mentioned in Acer’s official resource repository.

Closing Thoughts

So, does the Acer Swift 3 (2022) have a good warranty? Well, the short answer that question is yes, it does. It comes with a standard one-year limited time warranty in the US, something that we’ve come to expect from pretty much every other technology product. The limited time warranty period may vary based on region, so be sure to check the company’s official website to find relevant resource material.

If you think one-year warranty is less, then you can also extend it by purchasing additional warranty. The extended warranty can either be purchased during the time of purchase or any time after the purchase too. We suggest you go through the clauses mentioned in the extended warranty documents to make sure if it covers everything included in the free limited-time warranty.

The Acer Swift 3 (2022) isn’t available to purchase at the time of writing this article. We’ll add a buying link to this article once it goes on sale, so stay tuned. If you’re not interested in buying the Acer Swift 3 laptop, then be sure to check out our round up of the best Acer laptops and the best laptops to see if you can find some other options.