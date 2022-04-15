Does the Acer Swift 3 (2022) laptop have a good webcam?

Acer’s new Swift 3 refreshed models for 2022 have a lot of good things going for them. Despite a relatively affordable price tag the Acer Swift 3 (2022) comes with Intel’s new 12th gen Alder Lake P-series mobile chips, up to 2TB PCIe NVMe storage, and more. But does it have a good webcam? Let’s find out.

Acer Swift 3 (2022) webcam

According to Acer, the new Swift 3 2022 models all have an FHD webcam. This is great because even the base variant of the laptop comes with an FHD camera, and not a 720p HD camera like a lot of other notebooks do. Even some other premium and expensive notebooks like the Dell Latitude 7330, for instance, come with just an HD camera on the base model. So, the fact that Acer is offering an FHD camera with all models of the Swift 3 makes it a great option to consider if you are someone who tends to attend a lot of video calls and online meetings.

While we can’t comment on the exact quality of the webcam since we haven’t had a chance to test this notebook, we’re expecting it to be pretty good. Acer also says that its webcam comes with Temporal Noise Reduction, which is a clever technique to improve the overall image and video. However, one thing that’s notably missing here is the support for Windows Hello facial recognition due to the lack of an IR camera. You do get a fingerprint scanner instead of that, so it’s not necessarily a deal-breaker.

Closing Thoughts

The new Acer Swift 3 (2022) was announced at the MWC 2022, but the laptop isn’t launching until a little later. This particular notebook will be available to purchase in the United States starting in June 2022. Those living in Europe will get it in April, but it’s not available to buy yet. We’ll add a link to buy the notebook as soon as it’s available to purchase, so stay tuned.

