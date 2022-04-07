Does the Acer Swift 3 (2022) laptop run Linux OS?

The Acer Swift 3 (2022) is one of the newest entrants in the mainstream market. The new Swift 3 refreshed models in 2022 are powered by Intel’s new 12th gen processors and up to 2TB of SSD storage. There’s a lot to like about the new Acer Swift 3 notebooks and we can’t wait to get our hands on them for testing. The Acer Swift 3 laptops have historically been a go-to machine for Linux users. So, does the new Acer Swift 3 run Linux?

Acer Swift 3 (2022) with Linux

Unlike some other notebooks that we’ve covered at XDA including the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the Acer Swift 3 (2022) doesn’t run Linux out of the box. This isn’t surprising because even the older Swift 3 or other Swift notebooks don’t run Linux out of the box. These notebooks are powered by Windows operating system instead. That being said, you can get Linux up and running on the Acer Swift 3 (2022) without any issues. You can either use Windows Subsystem for Linux or install a Linux using an ISO.

Windows Subsystem for Linux

You can easily run Linux on Windows with the help of various distributions that are available on the Microsoft Store. You’ll find a lot of CLI-based versions of Linux that aren’t exclusive to just one notebook. By doing this, you can essentially open a Linux terminal in Windows and install and run Linux software. There is no need to install any virtualization apps or dual booting necessary for this.

You can enable the Windows Subsystem for Linux by going to the Settings app in Windows, then to the App section, and choosing Optional features -> More Windows features. You’ll see the option to enable Windows Subsystem for Linux as you scroll down. Now, restart and look for a Linux distribution on the Microsoft Store and install it.

Installing Linux manually (2022)

Alternatively, you can also replace Windows entirely and install Linux. You’ll have to use an ISO file or a bootable USB for this method, though. As you probably already know, most Linux distributions are free and relatively easy to install. Ubunti, for isntance, is available for free from the official Ubuntu website. You can also set up a virtual machine using virtualization software such as VMware Workstation Player if you simply want to try the OS. There are plenty of ways to run Linux OS on Windows, so be sure to explore different options.

The new Acer Swift 3 (2022) isn’t available to purchase just yet. It’ll be available to purchase in the US in June starting at $849.99. We’ll update this article with a link to purchase the laptop as soon as it’s available to purchase, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can check out our round up of the best Acer laptops or the best laptops to find some other options.