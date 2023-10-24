For anybody who uses their computer for more than light internet searching, the last thing that you want is a computer that's lagging and slow. Whether it's with said internet searching, downloading and transferring files, uploading photos, or logging hours of gaming, the faster the better. You rely on your computer for so much and need it to be reliable, especially if you're relying on it for a lot of tasks. That's why the central processing unit, or CPU, is such an important component for a laptop or PC. The best CPUs are ones that boost your computer and handle tasks in an efficient and swift manner.

But just how important is a CPU to all the duties that your computer handles? If you're trying to find out exactly what the CPU can handle, it makes sense to find out what it does and what it doesn't do. If you're wondering if a CPU is affecting things like your download speed, there's more that needs explaining.

What does a CPU do?

The CPU is the unit that handles all the computation and runs the operating system. Whether you have Windows, macOS, or Linux, your CPU is the one running it. The CPU has cores and threads that carry out the tasks as fast as they can, and the better the CPU, the faster it is going to be carrying out the tasks. Certain CPUs, like ones meant for gaming laptops or PCs, are made to handle complex computations without slowing you down much. Some of the top processors that you're likely to see on the market today come from AMD, Intel, Qualcomm, and Apple. The CPU sits in the motherboard of the computer and interacts with drivers of other devices to make them run.

How are download speeds affected by CPUs?

In truth, CPUs don't affect download speeds. While the better a processor is, the faster the computer will handle tasks. If you have a newer processor, like a 13th-generation Intel processor or an M2 Max, they are built to take in a lot of information at once and make your computer move quickly while carrying out the task. The better processor can transfer information more quickly. But it won't affect how fast your download speed is.

Download speeds are measured in Megabits per second (Mbps). It measures the rate at which information is downloaded from the Internet to your computer. Downloads are categorized in bandwidth, which is the amount of information that your computer is either downloading or uploaded each second. The CPU doesn't directly affect bandwidth and download speeds. But there are plenty of other factors that affect download speeds.

So what does affect download speeds?

There are other internal factors that will affect how your computer runs. Your motherboard could potentially be affecting your download speeds. If you have a lot of bandwidth, but your motherboard isn't quite built to handle it all, upgrading it could help. This won't always be the case, as most motherboards are built to handle gigabit speeds. But the more bandwidth, the heavier task it is asking the motherboard to handle.

Another factor is your internet. If your connection speeds are slower, the download will download more slowly. If your network is congested with multiple tabs open or videos running, it can cause the downloads to take longer as well. Think about a traffic jam moving slowly simply because there are more cars that have to move through a given area.

The size of the file also matters. Smaller files will take less time to download, and larger files will take longer. So, if you're wondering why your computer is taking a long time to download a file, there could be multiple reasons for it, but the CPU isn't directly one of them.