If you're a gamer, you probably have wondered how much your CPU affects the performance of your games. After all, the old saying is that the CPU is the brain of your computer, and it is responsible for processing all the instructions and data that run both your operating system, but also your games. The best CPUs on the market will help your entire computer run more efficiently and smoothly. But how much does it really matter? Maybe you're also wondering what kind of CPU you should get for the best gaming experience.

Let's take a look at both of these questions, and give you some tips on how to choose the best CPU for your gaming needs. To get started, let's take a look at what a CPU is, and what does it does.

What does a CPU do?

A CPU, or central processing unit, is the component in your PC that executes the instructions and calculations that make up your operating system, but also all the programs and games installed on that same operating system. A CPU consists of cores and threads, which are independent processing units that can handle multiple tasks at once. You will notice that the speed of CPUs is measured in gigahertz (GHz), which is the indication of how many cycles per second the CPU can perform. A higher GHz means a faster CPU, but it also means a hotter and more power hungry CPU.

The CPU also has a cache, which is a small amount of memory that stores frequently used data and instructions. A larger cache means less time is wasted on accessing data from the system memory (RAM), which helps to improve your computer's overall performance.

How does a CPU affect gaming performance?

CPUs affect gaming performance in two main ways: by providing enough processing power to run games smoothly, and by communicating with the graphics card (GPU) quickly and efficiently. The best gaming CPUs handle various tasks when running game, such as physics calculations, artificial intelligence, sound effects, input/output control, and more. Some games are more CPU-intensive than others, meaning they require more processing power, and sometimes more cores, to run well. For example, large strategy games such as Crusader Kings III, tend to be more CPU demanding than action games like Doom Eternal, which rely more heavily on GPU power.

A CPU also needs to send instructions and data to the GPU, the component that renders the graphics on your screen. The GPU, however, works independently of the CPU, but it still relies on the CPU to feed it with information. If the CPU is too slow or busy, it can cause a bottleneck that limits the GPU's performance. This can result in low frame rates and stuttering game performance. You'll typically want to make sure that your graphics card doesn't overpower your CPU, and that the CPU doesn't overpower the GPU.

How to choose the right CPU for gaming

Choosing the right CPU for gaming depends on a variety of factors, such as your budget, your gaming preferences, your monitor's resolution and refresh rate, and the other components for your PC. But we can give you some easy pointers in today's world of Intel versus AMD to see which processor is better for you, and why.

As we mentioned earlier, some games are more CPU-intensive than others. If you mainly play games that rely heavily on CPU, such as strategy or simulation games, you might want to get a CPU with more cores and threads. As we said earlier, cores are the physical units that perform calculations on the CPU, while threads are virtual units that allow each core to handle multiple tasks at once. A higher core count and thread count means more multitasking ability and better performance in complex scenarios. In 2023, Intel's processors are a solid pick for gamers who play strategy or simulation games thanks to their use of performance and efficiency cores, and high-core count processors.

While competing AMD processors tend to have fewer cores, they excel in cache size, and tend to have better onboard graphics than competing Intel processors. The advantage to an AMD processor could save you a few extra hundred dollars if you're OK with the onboard graphics provided by the CPU. You can also find great deals on AMD CPUs when it comes to cores at a given price. When it comes to the best AMD gaming CPUs, they compete with Intel CPUs, but depending on your budget and what style of gamer you are, there's a wide selection of offers from both for you to take a look at.

When shopping for a CPU, make sure it is compatible with whatever motherboard you have. AMD CPUs use AM4 and AM5 sockets (depending on the generation) while Intel CPUs utilize the LGA 1700 socket. You'll also want to make sure that your RAM is sufficient and fast enough for your CPU, and that your cooling system can keep your CPU at optimal temperatures. You'll also want to have a power supply that provides enough power to the CPU, as well as all the other components in your computer. Lastly, if you are upgrading to a new CPU from an old one, you'll want to make sure you have some thermal paste on hand. Only CPUs that come with an included cooler tend to have thermal paste applied, but it's always worth having a tube on hand in case you ever want to switch CPU coolers.