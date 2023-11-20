CPU thermal paste is necessary to keep temperatures low, ensuring effective heat transfer between your chip and the metal block attached to the socket. While some CPU coolers come with thermal paste attached, you may have purchased your own to break down, rebuild, or reseat the CPU. Whether you actually got around to doing so, is another matter. If you had every intention of getting some work done on your gaming computer, but never got around to it, or you have been using the same tube for months to years on end, you might be wondering if the thermal paste sitting in your desk drawer is expired.

Yes, CPU thermal paste does expire

Thermal paste does not last forever and most thermal pastes will have an expiry date on their packaging, which you should generally heed. Each paste is different, but most won't last beyond a few years. How quickly the paste expires depends on the makeup and the type of paste it is-- silicon, carbon, etc. This is true regardless of if the tube is opened or unopened. However, improper storage of an open tube can mean faster degradation.

To properly store an opened tube of thermal paste, securely replace the cap, place the tube in a zip loc, and seal. Make sure to store the bag in a cool, dry place. Stay away from direct sunlight, humid or wet areas, and anywhere that might incur temperature extremes.

How to tell if your thermal paste is expired

If you fear improper storage has tampered with your thermal paste, it's easy to tell if you should throw away the tube. First, squeeze and discard any present paste at the opening of the syringe. Then, push the plunger to get a steady amount and spread some on any metal surface to mimic CPU settings. If the paste comes out and is super watery, has flakes, is dry, or has separated, it's expired. If the consistency looks okay, but it's super sticky or difficult to spread, it's likely expired. Every paste is different and manufacturers recommend using viscosity as the main measurement you should use to determine your paste's viability. If it's thick and dry, it's time to buy a new tube, like our favorite, the Arctic Mx-6.