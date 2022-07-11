Does the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) have a good webcam?

Dell’s XPS 13 family is always among the best laptops you can buy each year, and for 2022, the company has shaken things up with the Dell XPS 13 Plus, a redesign of the standard XPS 13, and a whole new form factor for the XPS 13 2-in-1, which is a tablet now. The thing about tablets is that they’re also a bit more media-focused, and so they often have better cameras than laptops. And if you’re wondering whether the 2022 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has a good webcam – yes, it does.

Even though every other manufacturer has started to adopt 1080p webcams as the standard in 2022, Dell has, for the most part, chosen to stick with 720p for the XPS line. Thankfully, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is the exception. The front-facing webcam is now a 5MP sensor, and it supports 1080p video. That’s right in line with other premium tablets like the Surface Pro 8, and it should be pretty great for video calls and meetings.

Of course, the webcam also supports Windows Hello facial recognition, and the infrared sensor is separated from the main webcam, which helps improve image quality.

Since it’s a tablet, there’s even a second camera on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, too. On the back, you’ll find an 11MP sensor capable of recording 4K video. During video calls, you can switch cameras to show off something in front of you, but this camera is also great for just recording videos or taking photos in a pinch if you don’t happen to have your phone at hand. It still won’t be better than your phone’s camera, of course.

Thanks to all of this, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 easily has the best webcam of any XPS laptop, or most Dell laptops in general, really. It’s right up there with the best webcams on the market, such as those in the Surface Pro family. If you want a Dell laptop and webcam quality matters to you, this is the device you want, since even the ultra-modern XPS 13 Plus still has a 720p camera.

At writing time, you can’t buy the 2022 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 just yet, but it’s expected to launch at some point in July, so you shouldn’t have to wait much longer. We’ll be sure to have a link below when it becomes available. If you can’t afford to wait, check out the best Windows tablets you can buy right now.