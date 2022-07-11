Does the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) have an OLED display?

Dell recently introduced the new XPS 13 2-in-1, and it’s quite a big departure from previous models. Instead of a convertible, it’s now a tablet with a detachable keyboard. And with that new design also come changes in terms of specs, which includes the display. And if you’re wondering whether the display on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is available in an OLED configuration, it doesn’t.

In fact, there aren’t any disp+lay configurations at all with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for 2022. This new model comes with a 13-inch IPS panel, which has a 3:2 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2880 x 1920. That’s the only option you get, but to be fair, that’s already a great display.

For starters, that’s a very sharp resolution for this size, and it’s pretty much on par with Microsoft’s Surface Pro family. On top of that, this display supports DisplayHDR 400 and Dolby Vision, plus it has up to 500 nits of brightness, so it’s still going to give you a great visual experience. Dell typically uses very good IPS displays in its XPS devices, to the point where you might not even miss OLED that much.

Does any Dell XPS 13 have an OLED panel?

If you’re keen on getting an OLED laptop, you can always look elsewhere in the Dell XPS 13 family, but the options are a bit more limited than usual. Dell has also removed the option for an OLED panel from the regular XPS 13 in addition to the 2-in-1 model, so if you really want one, your only option is the futuristic Dell XPS 13 Plus. This is the only member of the family to keep all the display options that were available in previous years, including the super-sharp 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED display. However, this one is going to take more of a toll on your wallet.

And if you really want a convertible or just a different kind of laptop in general, then you might want to look at our list of the best OLED laptops available right now. There are plenty of different kinds of devices out there, including convertibles, gaming laptops, and more.

With that being said, if still want to buy the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, we wouldn’t blame you. It’s usually been one of Dell’s best laptops, and this new model is poised to be one of the best Windows tablets in general. Considering there aren’t a ton of premium Windows tablets to begin with, it’s great to have this new option available. However, you can’t buy it just yet, though it’s expected to launch later this month. We’ll be sure to have a link below as soon as you can buy it.