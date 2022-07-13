Does the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) have 5G? Do I need it?

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a big departure from previous models in the lineup. Now, the device is a tablet with a detachable keyboard sold separately, instead of having a 360-degree hinge. And with this, other changes come along, like a new display, and the thinnest chassis ever for an XPS laptop. But there’s something else tablets tend to have that the XPS family has never had before, and that’s cellular connectivity. So, with this new form factor, does the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 now have cellular support, and 5G specifically? Yes, it does.

To clarify, 5G support is optional on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, as it tends to be with every laptop it’s available on. It depends on the color you get. The Sky (light blue) model of this tablet only has Wi-Fi support, but the Slate variant comes with 5G support. It’s the first XPS laptop to do so, and it truly helps the XPS 13 2-in-1 separate itself from the rest of the XPS family. But do you need 5G?

Do I need 5G on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1?

5G is the latest generation of cellular networks, which are primarily designed for phones. These networks allow you to make calls and send SMS, but also use the internet from just about anywhere you go. Laptops can also support 5G networks, but it’s not done very often because it’s an expensive addition and while laptops are portable, you’re not usually using them outside or just pulling them out of your pocket while you’re walking around. For most people, when you’re using your laptop, there’s a Wi-Fi network you can use. Tablets are generally more portable, so they tend to have cellular network support more often.

So, why would you want 5G on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1? There are two big reasons: Mobility and security. As we already mentioned, cellular networks allow you to connect to the internet from just about anywhere. While we mentioned that most people have Wi-Fi networks available when they use their laptops, that’s not always the case. Sometimes you may want to use the laptop at the park, or on a bus or train where there’s no Wi-Fi. 5G can let you stay connected and keep working from anywhere.

Then there’s security. We did say you can often find Wi-Fi networks around in most places you use your laptop, but if you’re using your laptop at a coffee shop or something, those networks are open and shared with a bunch of strangers. And that makes it easier for someone to try and intercept the data you send through the network, potentially revealing sensitive or private information. Cellular networks like 5G are much more secure, so even if you have Wi-Fi around you, it can often be better to use that instead.

These aren’t benefits everyone will need, but they are still very welcome for some groups of people. Typically, you see 5G or LTE support in business laptops, since those users may need to work from anywhere and keep their work data safe. Still, it’s good to see the option for 5G support on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 isn’t available for sale yet, so we don’t know how much the tablet costs, nor how much the 5G upgrade will add to the base price. Once it is available, we’ll be sure to have a link below so you can buy one for yourself. In the meantime, you can check out the best Dell laptops out there, or the best Windows tablets if you’re keen on that form factor. Many of these devices offer optional support for 5G or at least LTE, so you may find something you like.