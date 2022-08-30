Does the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) have good battery life?

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for 2022 is a radical departure from previous iterations of the device. It’s no longer a convertible laptop, and instead, Dell has opted to make this a detachable laptop. That means this is a tablet, which you can attach to the XPS Folio cover to turn into more of a laptop experience. This makes the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 a very thin and light device, but it also has implications on performance and battery life.

If you’re wondering whether the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has good battery life or not, it depends on how you look at it. The device comes with a 49.5Whr battery, and it uses Intel U9-series processors, which have lower power consumption to allow for better battery life. Based on Dell’s testing, battery life can go as high as nine hours, and that would be very good for a Windows tablet. But these tests are limited in scope, so there’s a bit more to it than that.

Battery life on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

Dell provides a few different figures for the battery life on the XPS 13 2-in-1, based on different configurations. For the models powered by an Intel Core i5-1230U, Dell says you can expect up to nine hours of Netflix streaming. The test is based on streaming 1080p Netflix content with the brightness set to 40% (150 nits), and that’s solid performance. Dell also touts nine hours for the Core i7 model with 5G support, but oddly enough, only eight hours for the Wi-Fi model with a Core i7 processor.

But this is all assuming you’re just using the XPS 13 2-in-1 by itself. With the XPS Folio keyboard attached, those numbers change significantly. On the lowest-end configuration, with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, Dell’s tests show up to six hours of battery life when streaming Netflix. For other configurations, that number goes up to seven hours. Still, you’re getting around two hours knocked off by attaching the keyboard, which is very significant.

And it’s worth keeping in mind that streaming Netflix is generally one of the most favorable scenarios. If you’re working – using productivity apps, your browser, and so on – that tends to go down significantly. The heavier the workload, the quicker the battery will drain.

Still, this is a tablet, and for many people, media consumption will be a very common use case. If that applies to you, then you can expect pretty solid battery life, though you will need to charge at some point if you plan to be using the tablet all day. If you need to use the XPS Folio keyboard, then you’re much more likely to need to plug in during the day.

And that’s all you need to know about battery life on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for 2022. For now, we only have Dell’s official numbers to go off of, but we should also be able to test it for ourselves in the near future so we can share our own findings.

