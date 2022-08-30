Does the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) have a good warranty?

Premium laptops, like the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, can be quite expensive, and when you buy one, you want to know that it can last you at least a couple of years. Of course, the best laptops generally don’t have huge reliability issues, but sometimes, you need assurance. So, you may be wondering whether the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has a good warranty to back it up. And yes, it does, though you have to be willing to pay for it.

By default, Dell gives you the standard warranty that’s legally mandated in your region. In the US, that’s going to be one year, but it depends on where you live. That includes what Dell calls Premium Support, which includes hardware support, onsite repairs for manufacturing defects (after remote diagnosis), and support via text or chat. However, there are options to take this further.

Warranty upgrades for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022)

If one year of Premium Support isn’t enough for you, Dell also sells a few warranty upgrade options. First off, you can extend the duration of the warranty services for up to four years in total. That essentially just gives you the same benefits as the default warranty, but for longer. Of course, you have to pay a bit extra, and prices are as follows:

Premium Support duration Price 1 year Included in price 2 years $209 3 years $409 4 years $589

Dell also sells a separate service covering accidental damage. This way, your investment is protected if you drop the tablet or spill liquids on it that cause it to stop working as normal. This costs extra, and this service can only last as long as the base Premium Support service, so you have to add the price of both. Here’s how much you have to pay for the accidental damage service:

Accidental damage service duration Price 1 year $79 2 years $119 3 years $149 4 years $179

Dell Premium Support Plus

There’s still one last option, which Dell calls Premium Support Plus. This includes everything in Premium Support, please the accidental damage service, and some extra perks. With the SupportAssist app, you also benefit from automatic virus and malware removal, plus Dell says it can even predict problems before they happen, so you can prevent bigger issues later. This is a standalone service, so the prices below aren’t added on top of what’s above.

Premium Support Plus duration Price 1 year $179 2 years $349 3 years $529 4 years $739

That can get very expensive, and generally, warranty extension options cost more the longer you keep them going. Devices are more likely to fail over time, so it makes sense why costs would go up. Still, if you don’t want to deal with the hassle of paying for a repair or a new device, these options let you save some time and money.

And those are the warranty options available with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for 2022. It’s not very different from what you might expect from other manufacturers, though, as with anything, prices vary depending on the cost of the device itself, too. Do note that these are the support options available from Dell, and if you buy the laptop at another retailer, then you’ll be subject to the warranty options that retailer offers.

If all of this sounds good to you, you can check out the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 using the link below. If you want to look at other options, however, we’d recommend taking a look at our roundup of the best Windows tablets if you want to stick to this form factor. On the other hand, the best Dell laptops also include more traditional laptop designs, so maybe you prefer taking a look at those.