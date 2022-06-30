Does the Dell XPS 13 (2022) have 5G? Do you need it?

Dell recently introduced the Dell XPS 13 2022 model, which comes with some major design changes in addition to upgraded internals. One thing that’s traditionally been missing from XPS laptops is cellular connectivity, which is to be expected since most consumer-focused laptops don’t have it. And if you were hoping the latest model would be an exception, it’s not. The 2022 Dell XPS 13 doesn’t support cellular networks, whether that’s 5G or LTE.

Well, at least the clamshell model doesn’t. This year, Dell also radically changed the XPS 13 2-in-1, which is now a tablet with a detachable keyboard. If you want a premium device with 5G support, maybe you can look at that one, or stop by our list of the best 5G laptops you can buy today. But should you care about 5G support?

What is 5G and why would you want it on the Dell XPS 13?

5G is the latest generation of cellular networks, and it’s primarily meant for phones. That’s what cellular networks were always meant for, but as these networks have become more capable and it became possible to browse the internet using them, some laptops have started supporting them, too. There are two main benefits to having cellular network support on your laptop: Mobility and security.

Mobility is the most obvious one. Typically, laptops connect to the internet using Wi-Fi (or a wired connection), but that means you’re tethered to a very specific location. Wi-Fi networks have a very short range, and even if you move between two places that have Wi-Fi, those are likely different connections, so you have to set them up again. Cellular networks work almost anywhere, so you can keep using the internet on the train, in the back of a car, or anywhere else. If you’re someone who needs to be constantly working online, this is very useful.

Security, on the other hand, may not be apparent to everyone, but it’s a big deal, especially for business users. When you go to your local Starbucks and use the Wi-Fi there, you’re sharing that network with multiple other people, and an ill-intended attacker could intercept the data you send over the network, exposing potentially sensitive or private information. That’s why VPNs are so popular these days, but with cellular networks, you don’t need to worry about that nearly as much. This added layer of security is the reason cellular support is much more common in business laptops.

But the Dell XPS 13 isn’t a business laptop, and thus, the lack of support for 5G shouldn’t be that surprising. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 does have it, and you’ll notice that cellular support is also more common in these kinds of devices. That’s likely because they’re extra portable, which pairs well with the mobility granted by cellular networks.

One last thing to note is that 5G support is generally an expensive add-on for laptops. You can expect to pay at least a couple hundred dollars more than you would for the Wi-Fi version of a given device.

And that’s about all you need to know about 5G support on the Dell XPS 13 (2022). You can only get it in the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, but there are other options if you want a typical clamshell laptop. You can also save some money by an LTE laptop instead. The benefit of 5G over LTE mostly has to do with speeds, but frankly, those differences aren’t that obvious yet, so you can do just fine with LTE support.

If you don’t think you need 5G at all, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 using the link below. Aside from lacking 5G, it’s one of the best laptops you can buy today.