Does the Dell XPS 13 (2022) have good battery life?

Dell recently introduced the refreshed XPS 13 for 2022, featuring a brand-new design with new colors to choose from, as well as new processors. While the new design is smaller and even more compact, Dell managed to use a battery that’s almost the same size as last year’s model, and the processor now comes has a 12W TDP instead of 15W, so it should use less power. If you’re wondering whether the Dell XPS 13 (2022) has good battery life, it does – but maybe not as good as you might think.

Indeed, based on Dell’s tests, the XPS 13 with a Full HD+ display should last up to 12 hours on a charge while streaming Netflix. Meanwhile, the 4K+ model will last up to 7 hours on a charge, which isn’t bad. Those are solid numbers, and most likely enough to get you through the day without having to recharge, particularly on the Full HD+ model. Still, when you look at the numbers Dell touted for last year, it’s a bit of a step down.

Dell XPS 13 (2022) battery

The 2022 Dell XPS 13 comes with a 51Whr battery, which is a very small reduction from the 52Whr unit in the previous model. Considering the new laptop is smaller and thinner, that’s impressive. Instead of reducing the battery size, Dell switched from Intel’s U15 series processors (with a default TDP of 15W) and moved to U9 CPUs. These have a default TDP of 9W, but Dell is overclocking them to 12W. Still, that’s significantly lower than last year’s models, so it should be using up the battery more slowly. Plus, with the new hybrid architecture in Intel’s 12th-generation processors, you might have expected a big boost in battery life.

But looking at Dell’s advertised specs, that’s not the case. With the 2022 Dell XPS 13 with an Intel Core i5-1230U and a Full HD+ non-touch display, Dell touts up to 12 hours of battery life while streaming Netflix. By comparison, the previous Intel Core i5 model touted up to 14 hours and 11 minutes doing the same thing. And if you look at the Core i7 4K+ models, the 2022 edition touts up to 7 hours of battery life, while the previous model could go up to 8 hours and 12 minutes.

Of course, this is just one use case, and battery life is going to be influenced heavily by your usage. It’s certainly possible that different usage scenarios will give you better battery life compared to last year’s model. Plus, as we’ve mentioned, the numbers for this year’s model are still pretty good, and it should be able to last you through a work day.

And that’s about all there is to the battery life on the Dell XPS 13 for 2022. Dell’s official numbers may show a slight reduction in battery life, but this is still a long-lasting laptop, and it could actually be better depending on your use case.

If you're interested in buying it, you can find the Dell XPS 13 below. This is always one of the best Dell laptops each year, and this year is no different.