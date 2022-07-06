Does the Dell XPS 13 (2022) have a good webcam?

Dell’s XPS lineup has typically been known for bad webcams. First, it was for putting them under the display, and more recently, it was due to the very small sensors used in order to keep the bezels as small as possible. But the 2022 Dell XPS 13 comes with a major redesign, and with the shift to hybrid and remote work, Dell made some changes to the webcam. That means this year’s model has a better webcam than previous models, but it’s not quite on the same level as other laptops coming out in 2022.

What’s changed in the Dell XPS 13 (2022) webcam

For the 2022 Dell XPS 13, Dell separated the infrared sensor used for Windows Hello facial recognition from the RGB camera sensor, which is what’s used for video calls. These are very different sensors, and usually, the IR sensor has a much lower resolution than the RGB sensor. As such, combining them often results in image degradation for the RGB camera, but it’s a common way to save space inside the laptop and keep the bezels as small as possible. Thankfully, for 2022, Dell stopped doing that, so the XPS 13 should have noticeably better webcam quality.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Dell also used to brag about having one of the smallest webcam sensors around, measuring just 2.25mm, which allowed it to keep the bezels smaller. That’s no longer the case, and presumably, that means it uses a bigger sensor now, which lets more light in and improves performance in low-light scenarios.

However, even with all these changes, Dell isn’t quite up to par with what its competitors are doing. Looking at other laptops launching in 2022, most of them are now shipping with 1080p cameras. That goes for other top-tier laptops like the Lenovo Yoga 9i, for example. Others are even shipping with 5MP sensors with smart features, as is the case with HP’s laptops like the Spectre x360. Dell is still somewhat behind the times in this regard.

If you do want one of those better cameras in a Dell device, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 does come with a 5MP webcam that supports 1080p video. That’s because this year’s model is a tablet, and that form factor always tends to have better cameras.

That’s all there is to know about the webcam on the 2022 Dell XPS 13. We haven’t yet had the chance to test it for ourselves, but it should be decent enough if you’re occasionally making video calls and you don’t need the absolute best quality. However, it’s hard to overlook that other companies are putting much more effort into the webcams on their best laptops.

Still, if that sounds good enough to you, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 using the link below. Even with its downsides, this is one of the best Dell laptops you can buy each year, and it’s certainly worth your consideration.