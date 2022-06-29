Does the Dell XPS 13 (2022) have an OLED display?

Dell recently introduced a refreshed version of the XPS 13 laptop for 2022, and it comes with a radically new design compared to previous entries. Ditching the dual-tone look, it now comes in a couple of more colorful variants and it’s lighter than ever. One thing that has barely changed is the display, but there is one difference. If you’re hoping to buy the Dell XPS 13 with an OLED display, you’re out of luck this year.

Dell has dropped the option for an OLED display with the 2022 Dell XPS 13, and if you want something like that, your only option from Dell is the more expensive Dell XPS 13 Plus. That’s one of the best Dell laptops we’ve seen, though it may not be for everyone. Otherwise, the Dell XPS 13 (2022) offers the same display options as before.

Dell XPS 13 (2022) display

With OLED out of the way, what are the display options available for the 2022 Dell XPS 13? Well, they’re basically the same as before, at least on paper. The laptop comes with the same 13.4-inch display you’ve come to know over the past couple of years, and that includes a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is now becoming standard on more and more laptops. This taller screen is great for productivity and creative work.

The base configuration is a Full HD+ model, or 1920 x 1200. This resolution is just fine for a display of this size, and it will give you the most battery life. The base model also doesn’t come with touch support, though you can add it via an optional upgrade.

If you want a better visual experience, you can always upgrade to the Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) panel. This resolution is far higher than you’ll really need for a display like this, but if you want the best media consumption experience, this is one of the best laptop displays around. It will eat through your battery life much more quickly, though. This model also includes touch support by default.

While all of these configurations are listed on Dell’s official spec sheet, they don’t actually seem to be available at writing time. Right now, checking Dell’s product page will only give you the option for the base model with a Full HD+ display and no touch support. Presumably, the remaining options are being rolled out gradually, so they should be available soon.

And that’s all there is to the Dell XPS 13 (2022) display. If you want an OLED panel on your laptop, you’ll have to look elsewhere this year. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptops with an OLED display, if that’s something that interests you.

If you don’t need OLED, you can buy the 2022 Dell XPS 13 below. Even without the OLED panel, it’s likely one of the best laptops you can buy today, so it’s definitely worth checking out.