DirectStorage is Microsoft’s API designed to significantly speed up game asset loading by directly transferring data from NVMe SSDs to the GPU, bypassing the typical CPU-heavy bottlenecks associated with decompressing assets. The idea is to change how games load textures, assets, and worlds, making them appear faster and potentially reducing load times drastically.

However, you might find yourself wondering whether those performance improvements actually matter. After all, we always hear about technological advancements that don't actually really speed things up in the real world. In the case of DirectStorage, it's a little bit different.

Where DirectStorage helps the most

Fast loading from storage

There are a few key pillars that DirectStorage helps improve performance, but they're a little bit harder to spot than most performance-related improvements. The first game to use the technology on PC was Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, though its implementation on Nvidia GPUs was said to be poor. As a result, we'll be writing this section about its benefits assuming that its implementation is done correctly.

For starters, DirectStorage can significantly improve loading speeds, as assets are streamed and can optionally be decompressed from storage straight to the GPU, bypassing the CPU in its entirety. This can also enable smoother gameplay as a result, especially in games that may have fast travel options or teleporting. Skipping the CPU also means fewer overheads when it comes to processing, freeing it up to do other tasks.

Finally, it can reduce texture pop-in as it will load textures faster. This can significantly benefit open-world games with a lot of objects that need to be rendered, as it will speed up their streaming from storage to GPU.

Where DirectStorage matters the least

Growing pains