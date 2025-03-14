When you see people comparing GPUs, things like FPS per watt aren't usually at the top. Users like to see how much performance they're getting for the price. Getting a more power-efficient GPU is always a bonus, but it's rarely a deal-breaker for gamers or enthusiasts. If you're a laptop user, however, things can look pretty different pretty fast. The same is the case with HTPC users or those running a workstation, where power bills might be a bigger concern.

Another thing to consider is that GPUs with typically poor efficiency are usually the top-tier SKUs of every generation. Consumers buying those models aren't worried about efficiency or whether their PC will be able to handle the power demands. This is a concern among budget GPU users, but those models rarely draw enough power for efficiency to matter.

GPU efficiency isn't a huge priority for most users

Unless you're running a laptop, HTPC, or workstation