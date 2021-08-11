Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 support the S Pen?

Samsung has launched its latest set of foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 alongside some accessories like the new Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2. Of course, the foldables are the main highlight since they’re essentially replacing Samsung’s stalwart product over the years, the Galaxy Note series. It even makes sense since the Galaxy S21 Ultra is still one of the best phones around and launching a phone that’s unique, like a foldable, will give people more options to choose from.

However, there’s one aspect about the Galaxy Note series that was unique and a lot of people seemed to love — the S Pen, a stylus that allowed you to take notes or sketch on your device. Since the Note series has now been scrapped, Samsung has launched two additional accessories you can use if you want to take notes or doodle on your smartphone. Those are the S Pen (Fold Edition) and the S Pen Pro.

Both the S Pen and S Pen Pro were announced alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra at the time of launch, but only the standard S Pen was made available to purchase. Samsung said the S Pen Pro would be launched later in the year and it’s finally seeing daylight now. With the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung is also launching a special version of the standard S Pen that is specifically targeting the Fold 3, and this stylus is called the S Pen (Fold Edition).

To answer the question if the Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports the S Pen or not, then yes, it does indeed support both the standard S Pen (Fold Edition) as well as the S Pen Pro. If you like taking notes on your phone, enjoy doodling, or you’re an artist who does digital artwork, the S Pen can be a helpful tool to get if you’re picking up the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Getting the S Pen Pro will also be a smart choice if you have some other devices from Samsung like the Galaxy Tab S7+ or the Galaxy Book since it supports multiple devices.

If you’re wondering whether the older S Pen which was launched alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra or even an older stylus from one of the Note series of phones are going to work with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, then you’ll be bummed to know that those older S Pen styluses are not going to work. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports a different standard of S Pen input from those older devices and the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro are the only two styluses that are officially supported on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

While older versions of the S Pen may work with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the tip of the S Pen on the Fold Edition and the S Pen Pro are specifically meant for the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s internal display as the tip retracts if you apply too much pressue. Using an older version S Pen may damage the screen of your Galaxy Z Fold 3 as the tip will not retract and you may end up puncturing the display. The phone even alerts you if you’re using an older S Pen.

You can read more about the S Pen Pro or if you’re confused as to which S Pen to get, you can check out our article detailing the differences, telling you which one is the best according to your specific needs. We even have a compilation of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals if you’re planning to buy the latest foldable in town, and if you’ve already bought one, you can take a look at the best cases for the Fold 3 to protect the foldable flagship.

