Budget smartphones get a lot of things right when compared to their flagship counterparts, but they always come with a few compromises. Even the best cheap Android phones in 2023 have features missing, and it's up to buyers to figure out whether they can live without those features. But Google's latest Pixel 7a is eerily similar to the standard Pixel 7, to the point that it's hard to tell the two smartphones apart when they're side by side.

Wireless charging is a feature that makes powering up your phone more convenient, and it's sometimes taken for granted in 2023. However, wireless charging is one of the key features that are often missing from budget devices. That's because wireless charging requires an inbuilt coil and a glass or plastic window to charge your phone. Coincidentally, these are design choices that can drive up the cost of a phone, and some cheap phones ship without wireless charging. So, does the Google Pixel 7a have the feature?

Google Pixel 7a wireless charging speeds and options

Google's new Pixel 7a works with the Qi wireless charging standard. That means you can wirelessly charge the Google Pixel 7a on a wireless charger you might already own, because the Qi charging standard has been around for a while. If not, we have a list of the best Pixel 7a chargers, too. Since the Pixel 7a also features a USB-C port for charging, it's safe to say Google's budget smartphone has the latest power connectivity options available in 2023.

Although, you can use the Pixel 7a with any Qi-compatible wireless charger to power your smartphone without a cable, charging speeds will be significantly slower than wired charging. Google says the Pixel 7a can charge wirelessly at up to 7.5W, which is more than 10 watts less than when using a cable. Wireless charging is usually slower than wired charging on all devices, though, so this factor isn't unique to the Google Pixel 7a.

Essentially, if you need to charge up quick, wired charging on the Pixel 7a will be the way to go. That's because the Pixel 7a supports fast charging up to 18W. However, those speeds are reached while using Google's own 30W USB-C wall charger plugged into a wall outlet. Google says that actual speeds can be slower if you're using an unsupported charger. If you are using a cable and power adapter that matches the wattage specifications of Google's own charger, you are likely to see the 18W fast charging speeds that are advertised on the Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 7a battery size and battery life

Charging options on the Google Pixel 7a is a crucial part of the purchase decision, because the smartphone's battery is smaller than typical flagships. It has a 4,385 mAh battery, which matches that of the Pixel 7. However, it pales in comparison to the Pixel 7 Pro, which offers a 5,000 mAh battery.

Google says that the Pixel 7a can reach more than 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, with up to 72 hours possible while using Extreme Battery Saver. The Google Pixel 7a is a great budget smartphone, and thanks to the Qi-compatible wireless charging option, you'll be able to conveniently charge it up without a cable.