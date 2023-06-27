The Google Pixel Tablet may not be the most powerful or feature-rich Android tablet on the market, but it will play a significant role in shaping Android for large-screen devices and will help carve out a new niche for tablets that double up as smart home displays. These reasons, combined with its affordable price tag and decent hardware, make the Pixel Tablet one of our favorite Android tablets this year, and we highly recommend it for those who want a reasonably-priced tablet to use around the house. It can also be a great buy for artists, as it features USI 2.0 stylus support. But you'll have to purchase a compatible pen separately since Google doesn't ship one with the tablet.

Currently, the Pixel Tablet only ships with a charging speaker dock and a power adapter. If you're considering picking one up, you'd be glad to know that a couple of compatible USI 2.0 pens are already on the market. You can check out our roundup of the best pens for the Pixel Tablet for our favorite picks, which includes a couple of cheap options for those who want a basic stylus for occasional note-taking. If you don't want to go through the trouble, you can pick up one of the following pens for your Pixel Tablet.

Penoval USI 2.0 Stylus Pen The Penoval Stylus Pen is one of the few pens on the market that supports USI 2.0. It offers excellent precision, durability, and a long-lasting battery life with a USB-C port for charging. See at Amazon

Lenovo USI Pen 2 The Lenovo USI Pen 2 is an improved version of the original Lenovo USI Pen. It has tilt functionality, Bluetooth connectivity, and a better grip, along with a finer tip that's more precise. $42 at Amazon

Zagg Pro Stylus The Zagg Pro Stylus is another great USI pen that offers palm rejection, excellent battery life with USB-C charging, impressive accuracy, and tilt recognition for a great experience. $50 at Amazon

With these third-party USI styluses, you get enhanced palm rejection, 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, fast charging support, excellent battery life, and tilt recognition. Since the Pixel Tablet has USI 2.0 pen support, you should be able to make the most of these features with a compatible stylus. However, while the additional features are great for creative professionals, they might not be particularly useful for the average Joe who just wants to occasionally take notes or scribble on their tablet. If that's you, you can go for a much cheaper, basic stylus like the Metapen X1.

A first-party pen for the Pixel Tablet might be in the works

According to leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, who has a great track record of sharing details about unreleased Google products, Google is allegedly working on a stylus and keyboard cover for the Pixel Tablet. While the company didn't mention these accessories during its I/O keynote earlier this year, there's still a chance they may make it to the market in the coming months.

If so, the company may offer new accessory bundles for the Pixel Tablet with the stylus, keyboard, and charging speaker dock or sell the stylus and keyboard separately. But we'll have to wait for official confirmation to know for sure. If you don't want to wait, you can pick up the Pixel Tablet immediately by following the link below and purchase one of our recommended USI 2.0 styluses separately.