It's no secret that graphics cards have been getting bigger and heavier with every generation. Even if the reference model of a GPU is relatively compact, the massive AIB models with elaborate coolers will inevitably add to the size and weight. While huge graphics cards are necessary, considering the demands of modern GPUs, an unwanted consequence of this is GPU sag.

GPU sag is the tendency of a horizontally installed graphics card, on a vertically installed motherboard, to bend downward due to its weight. If you glance at your graphics card, you might notice it visibly sagging at the end facing the front of your case. GPU sag isn't always a problem, but it's also not a non-issue.

Can GPU sag damage your graphics card?

Yes, in some scenarios

Graphics cards are, after all, expensive electronic components with sophisticated circuits. An especially bad case of GPU sag will most likely, over time, have negative effects on the graphics card, motherboard, or both. Consider a triple-fan or triple-slot graphics card such as the RTX 4090, installed horizontally in a typical vertically oriented case. If you can spot the GPU sagging with the naked eye, it probably needs attention.

In worse cases, it can also cause microfractures on the card's PCB or weaken the solder on the VRAM chips nearest to the PCIe slot.

Even if you can't visibly detect it, GPU sag might be applying undue pressure on the motherboard's PCIe slot and the graphics card itself. GPU sag is a bigger issue on motherboards without a reinforced PCIe slot, which can otherwise reduce the degree of sag. Over the course of a few years, it has been known to damage both graphics cards and motherboards.

This damage can result in a bent PCIe connector and slot, leading to a poor connection between the graphics card and motherboard. In worse cases, it can also cause microfractures on the card's PCB or weaken the solder on the VRAM chips nearest to the PCIe slot. In extreme cases, it can cause reduced contact between the GPU shroud and heatsink, causing overheating.

Do you need to fix GPU sag?

It depends...

Whether your specific graphics card and motherboard will encounter the negative effects of GPU sag is hard to say. If you have a relatively compact, dual-fan graphics card installed on a reinforced PCIe slot, causing just a little bit of GPU sag, it's probably okay. In many cases, you might replace your graphics card before any negative effects rear their heads.

For your peace of mind, and to protect your expensive card, it's worth investing $10 to $25 on a GPU support bracket.

In the case of a relatively large, triple-fan graphics card, the degree of GPU sag might be too much to ignore, even with a reinforced PCIe slot. You probably won't notice anything awry in a year or two, but, if left unchecked, the GPU sag might eventually start affecting the integrity of your card and motherboard.

Hence, for your peace of mind, and to protect your expensive card, it's worth investing $10 to $25 on a GPU support bracket. It will prop up the sagging end of your card and relieve any undue pressure on it. Other solutions you can employ include vertically mounting your graphics card to eliminate sag entirely, building in a horizontal PC case, or simply using an appropriately sized Lego piece to keep your card horizontal.