Does the HP Chromebook 14 have a touchscreen?

Touchscreens are fairly common on Chromebooks. Most modern Chromebooks feature a touchscreen even if they lack 2-in-1 functionality. If you’re shopping for a version of the popular HP Chromebook 14, you might want to narrow down your search to those models with a touchscreen. It’s a nice feature to have, even if you don’t use it all that often. Those that prefer traditional keyboard and mouse input might still enjoy a touchscreen if their kids use the household Chromebook on occasion. Let’s take a look at touchscreen availability on all models of the HP Chromebook 14.

Most current models of the HP Chromebook 14 have the option to add a touchscreen. Several base models don’t come with a touchscreen by default, but you can upgrade to a touchscreen for a little more money. The quality of the touchscreen depends on a number of factors. Most high-end models of the Chromebook 14 feature a FHD display, which has excellent touch responsiveness.

Some of the cheaper models feature a 720p display with a little less accurate touch array. Two current models of the Chromebook 14 don’t feature an optional touchscreen. Those model numbers are 14a-na0020nr and 14-db0033dx, two of the most cost-effective options offered by HP. While neither has a touchscreen, both devices are still well under $200.

Perhaps the best option with a touchscreen in the Chromebook 14 lineup is the HP x360 14c (pictured below).

The x360 14c features an excellent 14″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a maximum brightness of 250 nits. Several of the bells and whistles are also present, with a seamless metal cover, keyboard deck and audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen. The fingerprint sensor is not included on the x360 14c.

Inside you’ll find a 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, with 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM, and 64GB eMMc storage capacity. Enjoy a smoother wireless experience with the Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0 combo. The x360 features the same ports as the Elite c1030, and also includes fast charging capability with HP advertising a 90% charge in 90 minutes. At just over three and a half pounds, the x360 14c is a bit heavier but not uncomfortable to carry in a backpack.

The most important aspect here is price — at under $530, the x360 14c is nearly half the price of the c1030. This is the machine for you if you need top performance, but aren’t yet ready to spend $1,000 on a Chromebook. Overall, this is one of the best HP Chromebooks at any price point.