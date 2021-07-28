Does the HP Chromebook 14 have a touchscreen?
Does the HP Chromebook 14 have a touchscreen?

Touchscreens are fairly common on Chromebooks. Most modern Chromebooks feature a touchscreen even if they lack 2-in-1 functionality. If you’re shopping for a version of the popular HP Chromebook 14, you might want to narrow down your search to those models with a touchscreen. It’s a nice feature to have, even if you don’t use it all that often. Those that prefer traditional keyboard and mouse input might still enjoy a touchscreen if their kids use the household Chromebook on occasion. Let’s take a look at touchscreen availability on all models of the HP Chromebook 14.

Most current models of the HP Chromebook 14 have the option to add a touchscreen. Several base models don’t come with a touchscreen by default, but you can upgrade to a touchscreen for a little more money. The quality of the touchscreen depends on a number of factors. Most high-end models of the Chromebook 14 feature a FHD display, which has excellent touch responsiveness.

Some of the cheaper models feature a 720p display with a little less accurate touch array. Two current models of the Chromebook 14 don’t feature an optional touchscreen. Those model numbers are 14a-na0020nr and 14-db0033dx, two of the most cost-effective options offered by HP. While neither has a touchscreen, both devices are still well under $200. 

Perhaps the best option with a touchscreen in the Chromebook 14 lineup is the HP x360 14c (pictured below).

This image shows the sleek aluminum design of the HP x360 14c

The x360 14c features an excellent 14″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a maximum brightness of 250 nits. Several of the bells and whistles are also present, with a seamless metal cover, keyboard deck and audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen. The fingerprint sensor is not included on the x360 14c.

Inside you’ll find a 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, with 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM, and 64GB eMMc storage capacity. Enjoy a smoother wireless experience with the Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0 combo. The x360 features the same ports as the Elite c1030, and also includes fast charging capability with HP advertising a 90% charge in 90 minutes. At just over three and a half pounds, the x360 14c is a bit heavier but not uncomfortable to carry in a backpack.

The most important aspect here is price — at under $530, the x360 14c is nearly half the price of the c1030. This is the machine for you if you need top performance, but aren’t yet ready to spend $1,000 on a Chromebook. Overall, this is one of the best HP Chromebooks at any price point.

    HP x360
    The HP x360 delivers a premium 2-in-1 Chromebook experience at a lower price point than the c1030.

