Does the HP Chromebook x2 11 come with the pen and keyboard?

The new HP Chromebook x2 11 is a seriously impressive Chrome OS detachable. If you’re looking for an HP Chrome OS tablet you can use with a keyboard, this is one you don’t want to miss. In addition to fairly high-end specs, the Chromebook x2 11 also has an included USI pen and cellular connectivity. Indeed, this is one of the best Chrome tablets out there. Given the extreme portability of this device, you might be wondering if the detachable keyboard and USI pen is included.

In the past, several popular Chrome OS tablets launched without an included keyboard and pen. The Pixel Slate is a great example — both the Pixelbook Pen and the detachable keyboard were optional expensive purchases.

Thankfully, HP chose to include both accessories shown in their marketing materials for the Chromebook x2 11. This means you’ll get both the detachable keyboard and USI stylus pen included for the $599 base price. This is clearly a huge advantage over several other Chrome OS tablets and makes the price tag of HP’s latest device seem very reasonable.

USI pen and keyboard functionality

The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) defines industry-wide standards for interoperable communication between an active stylus and touch-enabled devices, such as phones, tablets, and computing and entertainment platforms. Thus far, there are quite a few solid USI pens available on the market, but they’re a bit pricier than the old-school capacitive styli.

So you’re getting a solid value when HP includes the USI stylus in the box. Writing with a USI stylus is in general a much better experience than capacitive styli as well.

With the included detachable keyboard you can type in several different orientations. With the Pixel Slate, Google charged $200 for the detachable keyboard. If the HP Chromebook x2 11 keyboard is of similar quality, getting this accessory for free is a huge win.

Release

We’re currently tracking the release of the HP Chromebook x2 11 at Best Buy and HP’s own website. This Chrome OS tablet should be available by the end of the month, making it a perfect device for students heading back to school. When the HP Chromebook x2 11 goes live, we’ll update this post with finalized information.