Does the HP Chromebook x2 11 have 5G or 4G LTE capability?

The new HP Chromebook x2 11 is a seriously impressive Chrome OS detachable. If you’re looking for a Chrome OS tablet you can use with a keyboard, this is one you don’t want to miss. In addition to fairly high-end specs, the Chromebook x2 11 also has an included USI pen and cellular connectivity. Indeed, this is one of the best Chrome tablets out there. Given the extreme portability of this device, you might be wondering about which cellular services are available.

Unfortunately, the HP Chromebook x2 11 doesn’t feature 5G cellular compatibility. This device does support 4G LTE connectivity. The 4G LTE module requires a separately purchased service contract. At this point, HP has yet to say which carriers will be compatible with the x2 11. The official message on their product page states:

Check with service provider for coverage and availability in your area. Connection speeds will vary due to location, environment, network conditions, and other factors. 4G LTE not available on all products, in all regions.

It seems fairly likely the HP Chromebook x2 11 will at least work with the major carriers in the US. There’s also a decent chance the only place to buy the LTE model of the HP Chromebook x2 11 will be from the HP store. Currently, Best Buy has the HP Chromebook x2 11 listed but not available yet to buy. On the Best Buy listing, there’s no mention of LTE capability. When the Best Buy models goes live, we’ll update this post with an official answer on LTE model availability from alternative retailers.

Overall, it’s a shame 5G wasn’t included in the HP Chromebook x2 11. This is a result of HP’s decision to stick with the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chip. The newer Snapdragon 8c is 5G-capable and should make its way to some top Chromebooks eventually. Otherwise, this device has pretty much everything you want in a Chrome OS tablet and detachable device.

Let us know in the comments if you have any interest in picking up HP’s latest for Chrome OS.