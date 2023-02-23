Neither the HP Dragonfly Pro nor the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook has 5G, but you can use a cellphone or wireless hotspot to connect on the go.

When you're out and about in a place like a coffee shop, an airport, or even a library, 5G connectivity in a Windows laptop like the HP Dragonfly Pro can be quite useful. You can stay connected and not depend on unsecured public Wi-Fi that's often vulnerable to hacking. Even Chromebooks have 5G and LTE connectivity these days. Unfortunately, if you're looking into buying the HP Dragonfly Pro, or HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, then we have some tough news. Neither Dragonfly Pro device has native 5G connectivity.

Despite the "Pro" branding, these are both consumer laptops, where 5G isn't quite as common of a feature. However, that doesn't mean you still can't connect to 5G networks via a hotspot, or a by using your cellphone.

Why the HP Dragonfly Pro and HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook don't have 5G

The HP Dragonfly Pro series of devices don't have 5G because it doesn't have a modem onboard for the feature. Looking at the specification sheets, you'll find that the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook has Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. As for the HP Dragonfly Pro that runs Windows, it also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 thanks to the Qualcomm WCN685x modem. Typically, laptops that have 5G will also sport a cellular modem, but in this case, HP opted not to include one.

That means if you really want 5G on the HP Dragonfly Pro, you'll have to work your way around it and use your cell phone as a wireless hotspot. You also can purchase a dedicated hotspot from your carrier, and then keep it with you as you travel to connect to the internet where Wi-FI isn't available. You'll be connecting to this hotspot just as you would when you select a Wi-Fi network in Windows or ChromeOS. Of course, this is an extra purchase, though, and you'll need to add a hotspot option to your cellphone plan and purchase a hotspot router like the one below.

NETGEAR Nighthawk M1 Hotspot 4G LTE Router $351.66 $429.99 Save $78.33 Get internet whenever you need it with a mobile hotspot router. For $300, Netgear's router will get you the speeds you need without using your smartphone as a tether. With the right carrier, you can even get a hotspot data plan! $351.66 at Amazon

Options for 5G or LTE laptops and Chromebooks

Must you absolutely have a Windows laptop or Chromebook with 5G connectivity? The good news is that there are other options out there. You might want to check out our best 5G laptops guide, or our best Chromebooks with LTE guides for more. Otherwise, you can check out HP's more business-oriented Dragonfly laptops below, which do have cellular connectivity.