Does the HP EliteBook 840 Aero have a privacy display?

The HP EliteBook 840 Aero is an impressive business laptop. Starting at just 2.5lbs, it’s a lightweight machine, but you can pack some fairly powerful specs into it. With the latest Intel Tiger Lake processors, up to 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage, not only can it run any business application you need it to, it can also store documents and files for years to come. But security is also essential for businesses, so you might want to make sure the HP EliteBook 840 Aero has a privacy display.

What’s a privacy display? It’s when a screen is designed to only be viewable when you’re looking at it head-on. The idea is it protects you from people looking over your shoulder by making the content on your screen invisible to anyone looking at the screen from an angle. This means, as a businessman dealing with sensitive information, you don’t have to worry when getting work done in an airplane or at a coffee shop.

Can I get a privacy display on the HP EliteBook 840 Aero?

Yes, the HP EliteBook 840 Aero can be configured with HP’s version of a privacy display, called HP Sure View. Specifically, this comes with HP Sure View Reflect, which is the fourth-generation of the technology. The great thing about this feature is you can turn it on or off using a keyboard button, so if you’re home and you find the effect distracting, you can turn off Sure View. But when you turn it on, anyone looking at the display from an angle will see a copper color covering the entire display.

HP has been improving Sure View over time, and this fourth-generation should help the display be more visible for you, while still blocking the view for others. If you equip the EliteBook 840 Aero with Sure View, you’re going to get a bright 1,000 nit panel, so you can see it clearly in any environment.

Adding a privacy display to the HP EliteBook 840 Aero does increase the price significantly though. You’ll be paying $219 more than in the base configuration, but if you need the security, the asking price will be worth it for you. The good news is you also don’t have to sacrifice other features. Some display options are only available without 5G or cellular, but the privacy display can be had with whatever kind of connectivity you want. Other specs are also completely independent from this.

Now that you know you can get the HP EliteBook 840 Aero with Sure View, you can order it using the link below. You can customize the display and any other specs you want before making your order, so the laptop is just right for you. Not sold on it yet? You can always check out our roundup of the best HP laptops out there.