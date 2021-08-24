Does the HP EliteBook 840 Aero have Windows Hello?

The HP EliteBook 840 Aero is a great lightweight laptop geared towards business users. It starts at just 2.5lbs of weight, and is highly configurable with up to an Intel Core i7 processor, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage. You also get configuration options for the display, mobile connectivity, and even NFC. But what about security? If you’re worried about that, you’ll be happy to know you can get the HP EliteBook 840 Aero with Windows Hello.

Keeping your laptop and the contents on it safe is increasingly important. Passwords and PINs are common ways to make sure only you can access your personal information, but having to type them in every time can be cumbersome. Biometric authentication is a much more convenient way to protect your device, and many laptops have it in the form of Windows Hello. TheHP EliteBook 840 Aero is one of them, and you can actually get it with two kinds of Windows Hello support.

Windows Hello on the HP EliteBook 840 Aero

Despite its weight, the HP EliteBook 840 Aero comes with at least one form of Windows Hello no matter what configuration you choose. Every model of this laptop includes an IR camera next to the webcam, meaning you can use your face to unlock your laptop. Using an infrared camera makes this more secure than using a simple webcam, since it can see your face in 3D. If you’re worried about accuracy, you can check Microsoft’s minimum requirements for Windows Hello hardware.

Windows Hello facial recognition is arguably the most convenient method of unlocking your PC. All you need to do is turn on the laptop and look at it, and it unlocks once it recognizes your face, It’s the most seamless and potentially the fastest way to unlock a laptop. But if you’re the kind to cover your webcam when you’re not using it, the alternative is a fingerprint reader.

The HP EliteBook 840 Aero also has an optional fingerprint reader add-on for Windows Hello. This will cost $10 on top of the base price, which isn’t really a big increase. The fingerprint sensor is located below the keyboard though. Some laptops have fingerprint sensors on the power button, so they can recognize the user as soon as you turn it on. That’s not possible with this one, but if you really need that extra convenience, you can always use the IR camera.

Those are the forms of Windows Hello you can get built into the HP EliteBook 840 Aero. Of course, Windows Hello also technically encompasses other login types, like physical security keys. You can always use those, too, assuming you have one.

If you haven’t yet. you can buy the HP EliteBook 840 Aero using the link below. If you’re still looking at other options, HP makes many other great laptops, many of which include some form of Windows Hello support, too.