Does the HP EliteBook 840 G9 have 5G? What is it for?

If you’re looking for a premium business laptop right now, chances are you’ve come across the HP EliteBook 840 G9. Sitting right in the middle of HP’s premium lineup, this is a great laptop that offers a nice balance of portability, performance, and a clean design that’s great for the office. But of course, that’s not all that makes a business laptop stand out – features like vPro processors and great connectivity are also a staple of these devices. As such, you may be wondering if the HP EliteBook 840 G9 supports 5G – and the good news is it does.

Like many business laptops nowadays, especially in the premium segment, the HP EliteBook 840 G9 comes with a couple of options for cellular connectivity, including 5G support. In this case, 5G support is powered by the Intel 5000 5G Solution, and like most laptops with 5G, it only supports the sub-6GHz spectrum. There’s also an LTE-only model if you want something a bit cheaper.

Do I need 5G on the HP EliteBook 850 G9?

If you don’t know what 5G is, it’s the latest generation of cellular networks, designed primarily for phones, which allows you to use the features you’d expect in a phone – make calls, send messages, and use data to browse the internet. Some laptops, particularly those geared towards business users, often give you the option to add cellular connectivity, which means they can use those cellular networks to connect to the internet instead of Wi-Fi. There are two key benefits to this – mobility and security.

Mobility is the most obvious, because cellular connectivity works from almost anywhere. Wherever your phone works, you can also use the 5G (or LTE) on your HP EliteBook 840 G9 to connect to the internet, which makes it easier to get work done on the go. You can work while you’re on a train, or simply sitting in an outdoor area with no Wi-Fi. It’s important for businesses because it allows users to keep working wherever they are, which sometimes means places where Wi-Fi simply isn’t available.

But security is another big factor why business users care about cellular connectivity. When you’re away from the office, you may be able to find Wi-Fi networks at coffee shops and other public places, but those networks are open and unprotected. Plus, once more computers are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, it’s easy for one of them to potentially intercept data sent by your computer. As such, even when you have Wi-Fi available, cellular connectivity can help you stay safe, because it gives you an internet connection that’s much harder for anyone to exploit. If you’re using any sensitive information on your computer, this is a huge plus.

As to why you might want 5G over LTE, it comes down to speeds and bandwidth, though it can be hard to tell the difference. 5G theoretically should support higher speeds and more bandwidth, so more devices can be connected at once, but many would argue that the benefits of 5G aren’t that tangible right now. Still, buying into 5G means you’ll be a bit more future-proofed, and it may yield more benefits in the next few years. If you plan to use the HP EliteBook G9 for a long time to come, 5G support may be a worthy investment, but you’ll probably be fine with LTE for a couple of years, too.

That’s all you need to know about 5G support on the HP EliteBook 840 G9. Cellular connectivity certainly has benefits compared to Wi-Fi-only models, and it makes sense to have these capabilities in a business laptop. Whether you want 5G or LTE may depend on how long you plan to keep the laptop, but thankfully, both options are available, so you can choose whatever you prefer.

If that’s all you needed to be convinced, you can buy the HP EliteBook 840 G9 using the link below. If you’d rather look at some other options, we maybe check out the best 5G laptops you can buy today. Or, if you don’t need 5G, maybe one of the best laptops overall is more up your alley.