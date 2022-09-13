Does the HP EliteBook 840 G9 have a good warranty?

HP’s Elite series is where its premium business laptops live, and while there are multiple tiers at different price points, they can all get fairly expensive. These are top-tier business devices after all, and that comes at a cost. But when you’re spending that much on a laptop, you want to make sure it lasts as long as possible. Let’s say you’re thinking of buying the HP EliteBook 840 G9, the company’s latest laptop, and one of the most popular in the lineup. You may be wondering if HP has a good warranty service for the EliteBook 840 G9, and it does, as long as you’re willing to pay for it.

By default, HP is only going to give you a basic warranty service, lasting one-year, which is the minimum required by law in the United States. That gives you access to labor and parts free of cost for one year, but that’s it. It doesn’t include on-site support or any extras. However, you can choose some more comprehensive plans when configuring your laptop, and HP also sells Care Packs separately if you’re interested in something more specific.

Warranty options for the HP EliteBook 840 G9

Built-to-order configurations

HP sells the EliteBook 840 G9 in various configurations, and out of the box, many of them offer different warranty options. We’re focusing on the built-to-order configurations, since they give you the most support options. By default, you’ll get the one-year warranty, but there are additional options. Here are the service options you can get in the configurator, along with their pricing (before discounts):

3-year Next Business Day Onsite Hardware support ($212) – This option gets you hardware support for three years, including free parts, labor, and on-site support, so HP will come to you after a remote diagnosis.

($212) – This option gets you hardware support for three years, including free parts, labor, and on-site support, so HP will come to you after a remote diagnosis. 3-year Active Care Next Business Day Onsite Hardware support ($279) – This option includes everything above, but also HP’s TechPulse software, providing hardware insights to help prevent problems before they happen.

($279) – This option includes everything above, but also HP’s TechPulse software, providing hardware insights to help prevent problems before they happen. 3-year Active Care Next Business Day Onsite Hardware support with Accidental Damage Protection ($391) – This pack includes all of the above, plus it also covers accidental damage in case you drop the laptop to spill something on it.

($391) – This pack includes all of the above, plus it also covers accidental damage in case you drop the laptop to spill something on it. 4-year Next Business Day Onsite Hardware support ($335) – This option gets you hardware support for four years, including free parts, labor, and on-site support, so HP will come to you after a remote diagnosis.

($335) – This option gets you hardware support for four years, including free parts, labor, and on-site support, so HP will come to you after a remote diagnosis. 5-year Next Business Day Onsite Hardware support ($481) – This option gets you hardware support for three years, including free parts, labor, and on-site support, so HP will come to you after a remote diagnosis.

As mentioned above, these options are available for built-to-order configurations, but some pre-built configurations also offer additional service options at checkout, but they vary depending on the model you chose. Most support options including onsite support for at least two years, but it will vary.

HP Care Packs

If you want to buy additional protection for your laptop separately, HP also gives you that option through HP Care Packs, but these are only available for the HP Wolf Pro Security editions of the laptop. These packs are sold separately, and they vary a lot depending on the exact model you chose.

These packs include all kinds of services, including operating system restoration and HP Wolf Protect and Trace, which aren’t traditional warranty services, but moreso focused on data protection and recovery in case of an accident or theft. The support services you can get range anywhere from one to five years, with options for onsite support, accidental damage protection, global service for travelers, and HP Active Care, which gets you access to the HP TechPulse app to detect potential problems before they happen.

Prices can go as high as $851 if you want the full suite of protection, including HP Active Care and accidental damage protection for five years. You can find a full list of HP Care Packs for the EliteBook 840 G9 here.

That’s all you need to know about the warranty options available for the HP EliteBook 840 G9. If you’re willing to pay extra, you can get some great coverage for defects and accidental damage, but it can get very expensive. The available options are also a bit convoluted since not every option is available at checkout and they’re not very well organized. Still, the option is there, so if you really worry about device uptime and you want to make sure your laptop lasts as long as possible without major problems, you don’t have to worry.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the HP EliteBook 840 G9 using the link below to configure your own, or check the full list of Wolf Pro Security editions here. If you’d rather buy something else, you may want to check out the best HP laptops in general, or even the best laptops overall if you want to take a look at some other brands.