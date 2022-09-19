Does the HP EliteBook 840 G9 have Thunderbolt?

There’s a chance you’ve come across and are thinking of buying the HP EliteBook 840 G9, and you might be wondering if the HP EliteBook 840 G9 has Thunderbolt ports. The answer to that question is yes, the laptop does have Thunderbolt ports. In fact, it has 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, which is the newest technology. Other than that, that laptop also has 2 USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, But we’re here to talk about Thunderbolt.

Many popular business and consumer laptops come with Thunderbolt ports. Thunderbolt ports aren’t really just a premium laptop feature anymore, and many of the best and most common laptops will have the technology on board. We’re now here to help explain what it is, and why it’s so useful in a laptop in 2022.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

What is Thunderbolt and what does it do for the HP EliteBook 840 G9?

If you’re not familiar (there’s a chance you probably are, though) Thunderbolt has been worked on by Intel and is a proprietary technology. Thunderbolt also uses and is delivered by the USB- Type-C connector and is faster, carrying more bandwidth than traditional USB-A interfaces. It even has benefits that regular USB-C ports do not offer.

And as a side note, on most Windows laptops, you’ll usually know when a laptop is Thunderbolt or just USB-C based on the lightning bolt logo next to the USB-C port. However, this isn’t always the case, best seen with MacBooks, which don’t have the port labeled. But generally, if you see that bolt, then you know the laptop has Thunderbolt. If not, then it’s just USB-C.

More important, though, Thunderbolt will let you enjoy PCIe signaling. This lets you connect an external GPU to your laptop to turn it into a more powerful machine. This can be very expensive though, but for some people, it’s worth it. We have a guide to the best external GPU enclosures for more.

To be more specific about some of the other benefits of Thunderbolt, you can also use Thunderbolt to connect docks, displays, storage, or even video capture cards. This is also something that you can do with USB-C, but there’s an important note that makes Thunderbolt special. What Thunderbolt does differently is that it can support up to two 4K displays at 60Hz, making it ideal for multi-monitor setups. Check out our pick for a Thunderbolt dock that can allow you to do all this below.

HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G4 The HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 lets you expand the ports out on your laptop See at HP

If you didn’t already buy an HP EliteBook 840 G9 and now are convinced about your purchase since we explained Thunderbolt, check it out via the links below. As we said, it’s one of the best business laptops you can buy in 2022.